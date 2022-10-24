A Modder Has Turned IGN’s Gotham Knights Review Score Into A Suit For Spider-Man Remastered

Gotham Knights has been having a rough go of it, with critical and fan consensus coming somewhere south of where publisher WB Games may have hoped it would be. Since it launched last week, WB Games Montreal’s cooperative Bat-family action game has come under fire for its performance, its design, its bugs, and its moment-to-moment gameplay.

Naturally, a disappointment for DC Comics fans is always a perfect opportunity for Marvel fans to stick the boot into the Distinguished Competition.

Princec23, a modder working on Insomniac’s Spider-Man Remastered PC port has found a very effective way to give Gotham Knights a kick. The mod, which adds the “Gotham Knights IGN Review Score” suit to the player’s inventory, turns Spidey into a roving, floating version of the 5 out of 10 score from IGN’s review.

If you’re trying to imagine what this looks like in action, wonder no more. Here it is.

Middling score, middling score, does whatever a … middling score … does.

If you’d like to read more about Gotham Knights, you can check out our review right over here. If you’re feeling brave and bold, and want to check the game out for yourself, Gotham Knights is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Be warned, however, the PC version is currently experiencing its fair share of performance issues, and seems to require a pretty beastly rig to run smoothly.

If you’d like to check out the Gotham Knights review score mod, you’ll find its Nexusmods page right over here.

[Source: TheGamer]