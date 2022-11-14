All The Biggest Bargains In EB Games’ 2022 Christmas Sale

The EB Games Christmas sale is on again, and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite deals from among the games on sale. There are discounts across a lot of popular titles, some newer, many older, and quite a few from 2022. If you’ve been waiting to fill a few gaps in your physical collection, now might be a great time to save a buck. We’ve broken this list down into games under $70, under $40, and under $20 for your ease of use. If you’d like to check the full sale out for yourself, you can do so right over here. If you grab anything from the EB Games Christmas sale, let us know in the comments!

Under $70

$68

NBA 2K23 (PS5, XSX, XBO)

No More Heroes 3 (PS5, XSX + XBO)

The Quarry (PS5, XSX)

Sniper Elite 5 (PS5, XSX + XBO)

Soul Hackers 2 (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

Under $60

$57

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits – Deluxe Edition (PS5)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

NBA 2K23 (NS)

The Quarry (PS4, XBO)

Rune Factory 5 (NS)

Soulstice (PS5, XSX)

WWE 2K22 (PS5, XSX)

$47

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS4)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS5)

Eastward (NS)

Lost Judgment (PS5, PS4)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (NS)

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4)

SIFI: Vengeance Edition (PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PS5, NS, PS4, XSX + XBO)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (NS, PS4, XBO)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PS4, XBO)

Two Point Campus: Enrolment Edition (PS5, NS, PS4)

Untitled Goose Game (NS)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swanson (PS5, PS4)

Under $40

$36

Alan Wake Remastered (PS5, XSX + XBO)

Beyond a Steel Sky (NS)

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition (PS5, XSX)

Crusader Kings III (PS5, XSX)

Deathloop (PS5)

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed (PS5, XSX)

Endling: Extinction is Forever (NS)

Goat Simulator: The GOATy (NS)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes (NS)

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS5, PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5, PS4)

Necromunda: Hired Gun (PS5, XSX + XBO)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

Resident Evil Village (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS5)

Sonic Colors (PS4)

Sonic Mania (NS)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (NS)

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (NS)

Tales of Arise (XBO)

Two Point Campus (XSX + XBO)

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition (PS4)

$28

A Plague Tale: Reqiuem (XSX + XBO)

Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered (NS)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Expansion (PS5, XSX + XBO) *Requires base game*

Biomutant (XBO)

Bugsnax (PS5, PS4)

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes (PS5)

Far Cry 6 (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (NS)

Judgment (XSX)

KeyWe (NS)

Lego Harry Potter Collection (PS4, XBO)

Life is Strange: True Colors (XSX + XBO)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (NS)*Boxed*

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139… (PS4, XSX + XBO)

NEO: The World Ends With You (PS4)

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, XBO)

Resident Evil 3 (PS4)

Riders Republic (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

$23

Aragami 2 (PS5, PS4)

CrisTales (PS5)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (NS) *Digital Download*

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PS4)

Overcooked: All You Can Eat (PS5, XSX)

Subnautica: Below Zero (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

Tribes of Midgard (PS5, PS4)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (XSX + XBO)

$20

Back 4 Blood (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

CrisTales (NS)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PS4, XSX + XBO)

The Forgotten City (PS5, XBO)

Gris (NS)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO)

Marvel’s Avengers (PS5, PS4)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

Under $20

NFS Heat (XBO) $15

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO) $12

NBA 2K22 (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO) $12

Maneater (XSX + XBO) $9

The Outer Worlds (PS4) $9

Outriders (PS5, PS4, XSX + XBO) $9

Watch Dogs Legion (PS4, XBO) $9

Blasphemous: Deluxe Edition (XBO) $5

NBA 2K21 (PS5, XSX, XBO) $5

Rainbow Six Siege (XSX+ XBO) $5