Our Top Picks From The EB Games 3-Day Sale

The red signage is out once again, and EB Games is having another killer 3-Day Sale, with deals on games, hardware, TCGs, and a heap more.
The sale will run at EB Games both in-store and online until this Friday, so if you’re keen to grab a bargain on the latest games, or buy that gaming peripheral you’ve been wanting for ages, now’s the time. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals available for you to check out.
Games & TCGs
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition (Xbox Series X)
- $19 (Save $35)
- Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo Switch)
- $28 (Save $29)
- Battlefield 2042 (Xbox)
- $5
- Street Fighter 6 – Collectors Edition (PS5)
- $299.97 (Save $299.98)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Nintendo Switch)
- $28 (Save $29)
- Deathloop (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- $15 (Save $84.95)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition (Digital Download for Xbox Series X)
- $9 (Save $27)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Series X)
- $9 (Save $27)
- Buy 2 Get 1 Free on all Preowned games $19 and under
- Get 3 Pokémon TCG Boosters for $20
You can view the full lineup of new games for sale at the EB Games website here.
Peripherals & Accessories
- Logitech G815 Lightsync RGB GL Tactile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- $178 (Save $50)
- Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 Electro Punk Wireless Gaming Headset
- $178 (Save $70)
- Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel
- $248 for both Xbox & PC, and PS5 versions (Save $200)
- Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Xbox One Wheel
- $124 (Save $74)
- Thrustmaster Ferrari 488 GTB Edition T80 Steering Wheel
- $124 (Save $74)
- Marvel – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Seagate 2TB FireCuda Portable Okoye Drive
- $50 (Save $48)
- Marvel – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Seagate 2TB FireCuda Portable Shuri Drive
- $50 (Save $48)
Streaming Essentials
- Elgato Streaming Ring Light
- $98 (Save $170)
- Elgato Green Screen MT – Mountable Chroma Key Panel
- $98 (Save $70)
- Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture System
- $98 (Save $100)
There’s plenty more deals where that came from – head to the EB Games website to check out all of the 3-Day Sale bargains, and get yourself a little game, as a treat.
If you’re wanting to stock up on all your gaming essentials for the winter like you’re about to go into hibernation, we’ve also found all of the best EOFY gaming deals.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in