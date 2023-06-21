‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Our Top Picks From The EB Games 3-Day Sale

Image: EB Games

The red signage is out once again, and EB Games is having another killer 3-Day Sale, with deals on games, hardware, TCGs, and a heap more.

The sale will run at EB Games both in-store and online until this Friday, so if you’re keen to grab a bargain on the latest games, or buy that gaming peripheral you’ve been wanting for ages, now’s the time. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals available for you to check out.

Games & TCGs

You can view the full lineup of new games for sale at the EB Games website here.

Peripherals & Accessories

Streaming Essentials

There’s plenty more deals where that came from – head to the EB Games website to check out all of the 3-Day Sale bargains, and get yourself a little game, as a treat.

If you’re wanting to stock up on all your gaming essentials for the winter like you’re about to go into hibernation, we’ve also found all of the best EOFY gaming deals.

Emily Spindler is a writer for Kotaku Australia. She's previously written for GamesHub and The Burne, and was a finalist for Best Gaming Journalist in 2021. She's passionate about accessibility in gaming, the local games industry, and how gaming can impact communities. In her spare time, you can probably find her LARPing as a bog witch in the woods.

