Snacktaku: Harry’s Sonic The Hedgehog Meal Is A Sloppy Sometimes Treat

What’s this? Another Snacktaku so soon? That’s right. This time, I did not bask in the fine dining of a bookings-only restaurant experience, but something much sloppier: The Harry’s Cafe De Wheels Sonic The Hedgehog Meal, which consisted of a ‘Hedge Dog’ and a ‘Sonic Cybershake’.

From November 8th to December 11th, the iconic Sydney-based pie and hotdog makers Harry’s Cafe De Wheels will be home to the Sonic The Hedgehog chilli dog meal in collaboration with SEGA. This is all to celebrate the release of Sonic Frontiers, a game I have genuinely grown to really enjoy the more time I spend with it.

Considering I’m a little piggy that loves a good round of slop, Sonic the Hedgehog personally called me up and said, “Hey Ruby, I’d really like for you to give these Chilli Dogs a try! I love Chilli Dogs and Dr Eggman was once like a father to me!” Before I could ask what he meant by that last part, he said, “Gotta go fast!” and hung up the phone.

So down I went with Gizmodo Australia’s Zac Kelly to try out the Sonic the Hedgehog Meal, making a deal that I would eat the Hedge Dog because Zac’s a vegetarian, and Zac would drink the Sonic Cybershake because I’m lactose intolerant. Here’s what we thought about them.

Hedge Dog

Slobbed by Ruby

I’ve eaten a hot dog from Harry’s before, and I commended it for being one of the most hot-dog-like hot dogs I’ve eaten since I ate a very confronting hot dog from Pluto’s Dog House at Disneyland in 2019. While I can sleep soundly knowing that Harry’s hot dogs have no meat relation to dogs, I feared what had become of Pluto.

The thing is though, I’ve never had a chilli dog because I’ve been scared of how spicy they could be. There are many unsavoury elements of my digestive system that do not agree with chillies and the spicier side of mean cuisine, and I think it would probably drag away from my overall point if I went too into detail about that. You don’t want to know the horror I go through in my poor shitty tum-tum.

I was worried about the Sonic chilli dog due to that, but then I decided to be brave. Sonic would want me to be brave. Sonic the Hedgehog called me on the phone and wanted me to try this new food that he loves so much. It would break his poor HedgeHeart if I didn’t do this.

So I ordered the Hedge Dog, and then I received the Hedge Dog. It contained a simple Frankfurter Würstchen (that’s a sausage) and a consistent serving of chilli con carne around and on top of it, with four onion rings sitting on top of that. Oh, and the Sonic Pride flag was in it too.

Believe me when I say that everything works here. It’s not a meal that I would eat every day, but it is a meal that I very much enjoyed my brief time with. It was hard to eat to the point where I ended up eating the last two onion rings separately from the Hedge Dog, but found that the juiciness of the sausage, the squishiness of the chilli, and the crunchiness of the onion rings all worked quite well together.

The chilli was not as spicy as I feared, but also still gave a little kick to remind you that you could potentially be feeling it again later. I very much enjoyed the Hedge Dog in the short time that I had with it, but I did end up having a little tummy ache shortly after. I was brave though. I was brave for Sonic.

Sonic Cybershake

Slurped by Zac

There’s not really much I can say about the Cybershake, but I’m imagining that it has a picture of Sonic on the cup for the same reason that milk cartons have pictures of cows.

Yup, I slurped the Sonic juice, and it was pretty good. It had a bit of a bubblegum-blueberry artificial taste to it, but I was really impressed with the consistency. Not too thick and not too watery, the Cybershake was a darn good gulp. If you’re a shake-head, it’s a little less thick than a McDonald’s thick shake.

Suddenly I’m overcome with a need to play Sonic Frontiers.

If you’re located in Sydney and want to try the meal for yourself (and maybe even enter their competition), you can find more information about locations on the Harry’s Cafe De Wheels website.

We’ve rated this Sonic the Hedgehog meal a solid Sweatacritic score of 8.8/10.