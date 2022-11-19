See Games Differently

The Gaming Shelf Deals A New Deck of Cards

Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Published 4 hours ago: November 20, 2022 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:carsonellis
elementsoffictionevilqueenfictionfictionalcharactersjamescameronliamstevensrpgsupernaturaltrollwelcometowildemount
The Gaming Shelf Deals A New Deck of Cards

As the temperature drops, now becomes the perfect time to start hosting more game nights. Maybe start up that new campaign you’ve been thinking about. Whether you’re a forever DM or have never DM’d before, we’ve got some great games that are sure to challenge you and delight all your players.

Featured Game: Illimat

Trick-taking card game Illimat blends old school tarot imagery with an occult edge; it’s based on the music of the Decememberists and is illustrated by Carson Ellis. It released five years ago, and ever since I have never gone to any board game night without it tucked into my bag.

The second edition has just released, and besides an updated (and backwards-compatical) new edition and a second edition of the first Illimat expansion, the Crane Wife Set, Twogether Studios has also developed the False Baron’s Set, a new expansion with six new Luminary cards, each of which adds new strategies to the base game, and the Syzygy Coin, a bronze challenge coin created by Shire Post Mint. Preorder the second edition and the new set here.

New Releases: CY_BORG, Flabbergasted, Strike Out!, Swamp Troll Witch(es)

Gizmodo

CY_BORG is a game about climate collapse, out-of-control consumerism, the commodification of personal data, late-stage capitalism, transhumanism, and senseless violence. A fever-dream of tech, punk, and fury. Of fighting a failed future. A deck-hacking, brick-throwing upheaval of a game.”

Gizmodo

Flabbergasted is a rules-lite and narrative-driven tabletop RPG set in the roaring ‘20s! Comedic scenarios and light-hearted adventures are at the heart of Flabbergasted, drawing inspiration from the likes of Jeeves and Wooster and Fawlty Towers.”

Gizmodo

Strike Out! is a TTRPG about the Strikers, playing a non-specific sport in a high action sci-fi fantasy setting. It is the distant future. There is no war. There is no poverty or famine. There is only sports.”

Gizmodo

Swamp Troll Witch(es) is a gamemaster-less tabletop roleplaying game for solo journaling, epistolary play, or small group play based on the Motif framework. The game focuses on the daily lives of the troll witches, searching the swamp for potion ingredients, solving problems to collect those ingredients, brewing potions, and relaxing at the end of the day to recover from the work. At the end of the week, visit the strange night market to sell all of the potions from the week.”

Crowdfunding: A Brazen Crown, Troika!, Witch: Fated Souls

Gizmodo

A Brazen Crown is a lightning-fast battle card game with strong drafting options. This project has been in development for years — and we’re really proud of it. Games are incredibly fast and brutal, with dramatic swings in fortune driven by powerful card effects. Minions. Spells. Blood and silver. Straight into the action!”

Gizmodo

TROIKA! is a science-fantasy role-playing game where you and your cosmopolitan group of fellow travellers explore the ends of the multiverse. You will fly on mystic barges, help dying gods, solve confounding crimes, plunder dead worlds, and meet strange and wonderful people.”

Gizmodo

Witch: Fated Souls Second Edition is a modern, dark fantasy game where you play a witch who sold their soul to a demon for power. Your soul might be lost, but there’s still hope for redemption if you can outwit your demon! The game draws its inspiration from TV shows like: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Supernatural, and American Horror Story: Coven.”

In Other News

About the Author

Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.