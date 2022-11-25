See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

November 25, 2022
Image: Sea of Thieves, Xbox

Can you believe it’s Friday again, mates? And the last one in November, too! Next week we hurtle into December and begin the inexorable run into Christmas and the New Year.

I should probably start putting that GOTY list together, huh?

Anyway, what’s on this weekend? I’ve got lots to be going on with. Now that preview coverage is out in the wild, I can say that I’ve played a bit of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. There’ll be review coverage of that arriving in the near future, but I want to clock a bit more time with it before I get started. I’m SO CLOSE to getting the platinum trophy on God of War Ragnarok. If I get a decent run on the Berserker King and Gna this weekend, hopefully I can square that away at last. I’ve dived back into Sea of Thieves for the start of Season Eight and its excellent new PVP update. With the scent of cannonfire on the wind, I expect my usual crew will be keen to get back on the seas this weekend.

Ruby is playing NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD, a “multi-ending ADV” that came out at the start of this year and follows a young girl with an extreme need for approval. She’s a big fan of Doki Doki Literature Club and after seeing this game, insisted on playing it.

And that’s us for this week! Over to you: what’s on for you over the next couple of days? Picking up something new? Kicking on with the backlog? Diving back into an old favourite? Planning the games you’re going to play over Christmas next month? Let us know in the comments below!

That’s it for this week! As always, thank you for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see yo back here on Monday.

Cheers.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

