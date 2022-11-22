See Games Differently

What If Garfield Were The Main Protagonists Of Yakuza 0?

Published 5 hours ago: November 22, 2022 at 3:54 pm -
Filed to:game modding
game modsgarfieldgarfield modlike a dragonyakuzayakuza 0
Image: The Soup / SEGA

Yakuza 0 is a masterpiece in its own right and a stellar prequel to the first game in the series, yet many find themselves asking one question when it comes to not only the game but also their day-to-day life in regard to most situations: what if Garfield was there?

Thankfully, that burning question has been answered by modder The Soup, who has graciously taken the time to take Da Lasagna Respecter himself and slap him into the roles of Kiryu and Majima in Yakuza 0.

So how does it look then? How does Da Monday Disrespecter Garfield look on the mean streets of Kamurochō and Sotenbori? Frankly, he fits in perfectly. It’s almost as if the game was made for a human-sized, stretched-out, sad-looking fat cat to be in. If you showed anybody who hadn’t seen or heard of Yakuza 0 this video, they would say, “Oh cool, this is a normal game!”.

The Soup’s description for the mod reads:

You can now play Sega’s Acclaimed Masterpiece, as everyone’s favorite orange cat! One thing that separates this experience from most other mods, is that nowhere in this game will you see the faces of Kiryu or Majima. I made sure that I had remove their faces from everywhere by playing the entire game with this mod. I made sure to edit every model, every picture, and every video to make the most immersive experience that I was able to with the tools provided to me. It also comes with digital assets of wallpapers, icons, and library assets.

Garfield’s presence has always been powerful in the video game world, but the past couple of years have definitely been kind to Garfield. We’ve seen Garfield officially added to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as a free download, unofficially added to Stray as a replacement for the real orange cat, and earlier this year Microids announced three new Garfield games with one of them being Garfield Lasagna Party. Now that Garfield’s in Yakuza 0, it’s only natural to ponder on what he will do next.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

