Let’s All Judge Hideo Kojima’s New Spaceship Of An Office

Published 34 mins ago: December 21, 2022 at 12:33 pm -
Image: Kojima Productions

We need to talk about the new Kojima Productions office.

Hideo Kojima is a bit of a weird unit. I think we all know that by now. Though he is, by all accounts, a very nice man, he is also the creative mind behind a Rollerblading Big Boy, Holographic Conan O’Brien, Mario And Princess Beach, and Portable Baby In A Jar You Can Hear Through The Controller.

Further confirming Kojima’s Weird Unit status are the recent renovations to the Kojima Productions office, which has been converted into a profoundly over-the-top space for its employees to work in. The theme is: Anything Goes Creative Dream Space Meets Kubrickian Starship. Remember that this is the building that will produce Death Stranding 2. We’re really setting the tone here.

I mean, first things first: that voiceover is, I think, supposed to sound like legendary Solid Snake voice-over David Hayter, but … I don’t believe it’s actually him? Weird.

Second, what the hell is going on in this office? There’s a real mix of nightmarish Kubrickian white rooms and ultra-clean Ikea catalogue furniture going on here. Let’s go down the list.

Display Cabinet Full Of Sketches, Fractal Nightmares

kojima office
Image: Kojima Productions

 

Trophy Cabinet (feat. Prominently Displayed Game Award to Reassure Geoff)

kojima office
Image: Kojima Productions

Terrifying Company Logo In What Appears To Be A Break Area

kojima office
Image: Kojima Productions

 

Fully Appointed Meetings Ouroburos

Image: Kojima Productions

 

2001: A Space Kitchen (And Gift Shop)

Image: Kojima Productions

 

Fun Communal Spaces Placed Outside Interrogation Chambers feat. CONTROL Architecture Instead Of Seating

Image: Kojima Productions

 

Ok, The Production Studio Actually Looks Rad As Hell

Image: Kojima Productions

 

If This Man is Actually Waiting in the Lobby When I Arrive, I Will Promptly Shit My Pants

Image: Kojima Productions

Over to you. What are your thoughts on Kojima’s new spaceship of an office? Let us know in the comments down below!

