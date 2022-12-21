Let’s All Judge Hideo Kojima’s New Spaceship Of An Office

We need to talk about the new Kojima Productions office.

Hideo Kojima is a bit of a weird unit. I think we all know that by now. Though he is, by all accounts, a very nice man, he is also the creative mind behind a Rollerblading Big Boy, Holographic Conan O’Brien, Mario And Princess Beach, and Portable Baby In A Jar You Can Hear Through The Controller.

Further confirming Kojima’s Weird Unit status are the recent renovations to the Kojima Productions office, which has been converted into a profoundly over-the-top space for its employees to work in. The theme is: Anything Goes Creative Dream Space Meets Kubrickian Starship. Remember that this is the building that will produce Death Stranding 2. We’re really setting the tone here.

I mean, first things first: that voiceover is, I think, supposed to sound like legendary Solid Snake voice-over David Hayter, but … I don’t believe it’s actually him? Weird.

Second, what the hell is going on in this office? There’s a real mix of nightmarish Kubrickian white rooms and ultra-clean Ikea catalogue furniture going on here. Let’s go down the list.

Display Cabinet Full Of Sketches, Fractal Nightmares

Trophy Cabinet (feat. Prominently Displayed Game Award to Reassure Geoff)

Terrifying Company Logo In What Appears To Be A Break Area

Fully Appointed Meetings Ouroburos

2001: A Space Kitchen (And Gift Shop)

Fun Communal Spaces Placed Outside Interrogation Chambers feat. CONTROL Architecture Instead Of Seating

Ok, The Production Studio Actually Looks Rad As Hell

If This Man is Actually Waiting in the Lobby When I Arrive, I Will Promptly Shit My Pants

Over to you. What are your thoughts on Kojima’s new spaceship of an office? Let us know in the comments down below!