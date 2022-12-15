See Games Differently

Pornhub’s 2022 Searches Dominated By Minecraft, Overwatch, And Fortnite

I am no stranger to the intricacies of video game porn. I see it all the time when I’m running gaming searches on social media. Yet Pornhub’s Year In Review list revealing the most searched games on the platform in 2022 has got me reconsidering everything that I know about gaming porn. Overwatch, I expect and understand. But Minecraft? Who’s trying to get off to Among Us? Cuphead? Apparently, the answer is: A lot of you.

Here are the entries in order:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Overwatch
  3. Genshin Impact
  4. Minecraft
  5. Pokémon
  6. Cyberpunk
  7. Summertime Saga
  8. League of Legends
  9. Valorant
  10. Resident Evil
  11. Apex Legends
  12. Grand Theft Auto 5
  13. Roblox
  14. Mortal Kombat
  15. Skyrim
  16. Among Us
  17. Splatoon
  18. Final Fantasy
  19. Call of Duty
  20. Cuphead
  21. Street Fighter
  22. Mass Effect

First off, I think it’s very funny that this list of top gaming porn searches only include one actual adult game, Summertime Saga. The rest of the rankings give me pause. I am choosing to believe in human decency and assume that Pokémon fans are trying to get off to gym leaders and the Elite Four rather than Gardevoir and Lucario. It’s much harder for me to rationalize Splatoon searches. But then I remember that incident in which a few streamers were banned for streaming porn over a Splatoon 3 match. So maybe the Splatoon porn doesn’t have to involve the actual characters? Just let me pretend that’s the case.

In addition to the above list of games, Pornhub also shared a list of the most searched game characters on its platform. We’ve previously reported about D.Va rising to the top of porn searches upon Overwatch 2’s release. The second most popular character search is Jenny Mod — a Minecraft mod that allows players to have an in-game “girlfriend” who will have sex with their character. Widowmaker comes in third, then Resident Evil’s Lady Dimitrescu.

But of course, there’s a vast difference between what users will search on a porn site versus what people might be willing to make, especially when animating sex scenes presumably take a lot more time than shooting one with real actors. Cuphead only has one page of porn results, while Mass Effect has 17 pages despite its lower ranking. There’s a real underserved market for Cuphead porn, and I hope that NSFW artists rise to the challenge.

Pornhub’s year-end list is enlightening. I thought that more story-heavy games would dominate the list. But no, it seems some gamers will seek porn for almost everything and anything. Even if the characters are liable to land them in jail.

