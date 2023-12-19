Pornhub’s Most Popular Video Game Character In 2023 Was Chun-Li From… Fortnite?

It shouldn’t be surprising in 2023 that a lot of people watch porn involving video game characters, but exactly who tops the list and why might indeed be unexpected.

It’s the end of the year, which means companies and websites around the internet are releasing tons of data on what people played, read, listened to, and more. These yearly wrap-ups have become one of my favorite parts of December as I love looking through all the data they reveal. And perhaps there’s no data more interesting than what human beings around the world are getting off on. According to at least one popular porn site, a lot of you were into Chun-Li—but not the version from Street Fighter.

Earlier this month, Pornhub released its annual (and very detailed) round-up of what kind of content was the most popular and most sought after on its massively successful site. In all this data, as has been the case for the last few years, is a large section dedicated to video games. Like last year, Fortnite was at the top of the list with Overwatch in second. This time around though, Genshin Impact slipped out of the top three and was replaced by Minecraft.

Image: Pornhub

Further data provided by Pornhub revealed which specific video game characters people were searching for the most in 2023. Chun-Li topped the list, overtaking names like Tifa from Final Fantasy and Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. But weirdly, according to Pornhub’s data, most people were looking for Chun-Li from Fortnite, not Street Fighter, the series she first appeared in. Though Ryu and Chun-Li were added to Epic’s popular battle royale in 2021, it’s still kind of weird.

To get this data, Pornhub says it collected searches that included a character name and a video game title. This was done “to avoid counting searches for pornstars who may have similar names.”

Anyway, here’s the top ten list of most searched characters on Pornhub.

Chun-Li (Fortnite) Tifa (Final Fantasy) Dva (Overwatch) Lara Croft (Tomb Raider) Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil) Sonic (Sonic the Hedgehog) Ada Wong (Resident Evil) Mario (Super Mario Bros.) Widomaker (Overwatch) Mercy (Overwatch)

Try not to think too much about Sonic ranking so high or slip into a daydream where you’re in a room of Nintendo execs when they see that Mario cracked the top of the list.