An Upcoming PlayStation Update May Include Discord Integration

If a recent report is anything to go by, we may be seeing Discord chat integration on PlayStation 5 consoles soon.

According to Insider Gaming, the next PlayStation 5 firmware update (version 7.00) will add one feature that is relevant to Australians, and one that isn’t! So what’s in store, then?

Insider Gaming’s sources have suggested that version 7.00 will include the option to stream PlayStation 5 games via cloud streaming. The PlayStation 5 game streaming feature will supposedly be included in the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, which is unfortunately not available in Australia.

More relevantly, the other major inclusion in the PlayStation 5 version 7.00 update is full Discord integration, which was previously revealed in 2021. This 2021 announcement came with the news that Sony Interactive Entertainment had invested a minority stake in Discord. Since then, we’ve simply had to sit and wait.

An August 2022 tweet from the report’s author Tom Henderson previously suggested that the 7.00 update will be rolled out to PlayStation 5 consoles from March 8th, 2023. Additionally, the report claims that the public beta of the update will start in the next few days and end on January 30th, but Insider Gaming’s sources note that the Discord integration will not be included in the beta.

As this is still in the report stage, it’s unclear what will happen with PlayStation’s existing party chat system. It’s possible that PlayStation will go in a similar direction to Xbox, which introduced Discord chat integration late last year to their platforms.

The Xbox November update expanded the platform’s Xbox Party Chat support to include Discord calls, allowing Xbox users to join voice channels across mobile, Xbox, and PC. As well as this, Discord’s voice comms on Xbox use the platform’s noise suppression to keep out all the pesky background noise. Here’s hoping PlayStation goes in the same direction!

For the time being though, none of this is set in stone (but Henderson’s usually pretty on point). We’ll have to wait for PlayStation to release an official announcement before we get too excited!