Monster Hunter Rise: Weaknesses And Resistances For Every Single Monster

Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak expansion finally launched on Xbox and PlayStation consoles this week, after spending almost two years on Switch and one year on PC. Coming off the back of Monster Hunter World, this series attracts more and more players with every new outing. With that in mind, I figured why not give a brief overview of each monster in Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak?

This list will be split between the Monster Hunter Rise base game and its expansion. It will also be listed in the same order they appear in the hunter’s notes in-game. The weaknesses are calculated as an average across all the hit zones on a monster — the higher, the better. Elements in bold are the highest weakness, and elements in italics are the lowest weakness. Apex monsters are also not included in this list.

Monster Hunter Rise

Great Izuchi – Bird Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Poison, Paralysis, Sleep, Exhaust

The introductory large monster for Monster Hunter Rise, the Great Izuchi sports weaknesses to most of the common types, with Thunder being its greatest weakness and Dragon almost being a resistance/immunity. Watch out for its wide-sweeping attacks which can catch people off guard and sweep them off their feet.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 61

Blunt – 61

Projectile – 56

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 11

Water – 15

Thunder – 20

Ice – 11

Dragon – 5

Great Baggi – Bird Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Paralysis, Blast, Exhaust

A returning introductory monster from earlier games, the Monster Hunter Rise version of Great Baggi has a lot of tail sweeps and hip checks that can prove to be annoying for melee-oriented players. Also, hunters need to be aware of its sleep-inducing spit attacks which can render hunters unconscious for a brief period of time. Bring Energy Drinks if you have them (no, your lifetime supply of Monster does not count)

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 62.5

Blunt – 57.5

Projectile – 50

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 40

Water – 20

Thunder – 20

Ice – 0

Dragon – 0

Kulu-Ya-Ku – Bird Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Stun, Blast

A familiar face for those who played Monster Hunter World, Kulu Ya-Ku loves to peck at the ground, its enemies, and more. Beware of the rock that it pulls out of the ground as hits from this will hurt quite a bit and potentially stun you. Additionally, it is very weak to every element, so while its hits can catch you off guard, downing this monster shouldn’t prove to be too difficult.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 55

Blunt – 54.7

Projectile – 45

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 15

Water – 20

Thunder – 15

Ice – 15

Dragon – 15

Great Wroggi – Bird Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Paralysis, Sleep

I promise this is the last time you’ll see “great” in a name for a monster here. Great Wroggi shares a lot of traits with the other introductory monsters. Lots of tail sweeps and hip checks. Like the Great Baggi, this monster has a spit attack but it causes poisoning rather than sleep. Be sure to pack a few antidotes!

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 62.5

Blunt – 55

Projectile – 55

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 20

Thunder – 5

Ice – 40

Dragon – 0

Arzuros – Fanged Beast

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Ice, Poison, Paralysis, Sleep, Exhaust

Winnie the Pooh gone mad, Arzuros is the first Fanged Beast that players will encounter as they progress through Monster Hunter Rise. It makes use of its arms for wide-sweeping attacks and it also loves to sit on hunters that hang out behind it too much. Christopher Robin is of no help here.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 51.8

Blunt – 52.2

Projectile – 45.2

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 21

Water – 5

Thunder – 14

Ice – 18

Dragon – 0

Lagombi – Fanged Beast

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Poison, Paralysis, Blast

My apologies to any fans of the South Sydney Rabbitohs. You will be forced to down your own mascot in order to play through everything Monster Hunter Rise has to offer. With moves similar to that of Arzuros, Lagombi aims to vary itself from its bear-like counterpart sliding through the snow to charge at its foes, through giant balls of snow, and roll around after doing a ground slam. Its large ears are hyper-sensitive to sound it is recommended you pack some Sonic Bombs as well as Nulberries for any Iceblight this monster may inflict.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 43.4

Blunt – 44.4

Projectile – 33

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 20

Water – 0

Thunder – 13

Ice – 0

Dragon – 0

Volvidon – Fanged Beast

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Ice, Stun, Blast

Everyone loves Armadillos. At least, I think they do. The Monster Hunter universe’s giant aggressive Armadillo, Volvidon, is a returning monster from previous generations of Monster Hunter, and it brings with it some more early exposure to another ailment, paralysis. Evidently, spitting must not be illegal as Volvidon loves to spit its paralytic saliva at you in the hopes that it will catch you and paralyse you, rendering you vulnerable. Additionally, this monster loves to stink up whatever area it is in, so it is recommended that you pack some Deoderant to combat the smell (good tip for real life too, gamers).

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 43.8

Blunt – 47.2

Projectile – 39

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 21

Thunder – 11

Ice – 15

Dragon – 0

Aknosom – Bird Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Thunder, Blast

This crane-like Bird Wyvern can be a potential challenge for players caught unaware of its erratic and unorthodox movements. It loves to catch hunters out by delaying its attacks a little more than other monsters do, meaning that hunters quite often put themselves in compromising positions just out of habit. It has the ability to produce fireballs from its body and launch them from its beak. Be wary of its hard-hitting beak slam.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 49.9

Blunt – 48.6

Projectile – 29.3

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 17.1

Thunder – 17.1

Ice – 9.3

Dragon – 0

Royal Ludroth – Leviathan

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Blast

The first Leviathan on the list, Royal Ludroth will give newer players their first experience with this class of monster which was introduced in the third generation of Monster Hunter with Monster Hunter Tri (I miss you, Lagiacrus). Be wary of its charges, rolls, sweeps, and its water spit attacks which inflict Waterblight. Bring Nulberries.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 41.3

Blunt – 40.6

Projectile – 37.8

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 26.4

Water – 0

Thunder – 9.3

Ice – 7.1

Dragon – 1.4

Barroth – Brute Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Blast, Poison, Paralysis

Barroth is the first Brute Wyvern players will face and it has some interesting offensive and defensive techniques. While it is covered in mud, water damage does a great job at stripping away the extra layers. However, once the mud has been removed the water damage becomes useless and from there fire damage reigns supreme. Be sure to steer clear of its mud piles and its head charges. Bring Nulberries for the Waterblight.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 38.2

Blunt – 40.4

Projectile – 35

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 22

Water – 0

Thunder – 0

Ice – 15

Dragon – 7

Khezu – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Poison

Ah Khezu, the stuff of nightmares and NSFW categorisation tags. This phallic-looking wyvern loves to use its electric attacks on any that would wish it harm, including hunters. It will also stretch out its neck which has a deceptive amount of range and can quite easily catch you off guard.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 44.6

Blunt – 35.7

Projectile – 40

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 21.4

Water – 5

Thunder – 0

Ice – 5

Dragon – 5

Tetranadon – Amphibian

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Paralysis

If you like hybrids between the platypus and a turtle then this is the monster for you. Tetranadon is a girthy amphibian monster that loves to swallow water from the environment to swell up and become like a sumo wrestler. It does also spit water at its target which inflicts Waterblight. Bringing Nulberries is recommended.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 42.1

Blunt – 43.5

Projectile – 35

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 10

Water – 0

Thunder – 19.3

Ice – 5.7

Dragon – 2.8

Bishaten – Fanged Beast

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Blast

Yet another new monster added with Monster Hunter Rise, Bishaten loves to do wide sweeps and lots of spinning manoeuvres to attack its targets. Additionally, it will occasionally pick up fruit that can either paralyse, poison, or even explode. It is possible to knock it down while it has this fruit so you can use it against the Bishaten.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 40.8

Blunt – 36.7

Projectile – 37.5

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 9.2

Water – 0

Thunder – 5

Ice – 15

Dragon – 0

Pukei-Pukei – Bird Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Paralysis, Sleep

Another familiar face for those who played Monster Hunter World, Pukei-Pukei loves to lick and spit (no kink-shaming, please). Much like what the League of Legends community is infamous for, everything that comes out of Pukei-Pukei’s mouth is toxic and will poison you. Definitely pack some antidotes before heading out to hunt this monster.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 56.4

Blunt – 54.2

Projectile – 48.5

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 7.8

Water – 0

Thunder – 22.8

Ice – 12.8

Dragon – 5.7

Jyuratodus – Piscine Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Exhaust, Stun

Confusing everyone that has played Monster Hunter World, this Piscine Wyvern only appears in this game once you hit high-rank. Much like Barroth, Jyuratodus features a layer of mud that needs to be cleaned off if you wish to deal large amounts of damage. Also, like Barroth, watch out for the piles of mud it leaves around as it will inflict Waterblight. Nulberries are recommended.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 41.5

Blunt – 40.8

Projectile – 38

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 7.8

Water – 0

Thunder – 17.1

Ice – 5

Dragon – 5

Basarios – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Dragon, Water, Sleep, Blast

I swear I am not lying when I say this monster is classified as a Flying Wyvern. Don’t blame me, blame whoever classified this monster in the Monster Hunter Rise universe. Regardless, you are more than likely going to have your attacks bounce right off the hard exterior of this monster. Blast helps rip this exterior, allowing for soft areas to then be exposed. It is recommended that you also pack some antidotes to counter the poison gas that this monster emits from time to time.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 19.1

Blunt – 20.8

Projectile – 22.1

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 10

Water – 13.5

Thunder – 10

Ice – 10

Dragon – 17.8

Somnacanth – Leviathan

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Blast

Another new monster for the series, Somnacanth has a mix of sweeps, slams, and ranged attacks. Be careful with its breath attack which can put hunters to sleep, which will then cause the monster to wind up a powerful follow-up attack.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 42.8

Blunt – 43.5

Projectile – 31.4

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 9.2

Water – 0

Thunder – 19.2

Ice – 0

Dragon – 0

Rathian – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Dragon

One-half of the pair that comprises the Monster Hunter staples, Rathian comes back again to put new people in their place and ensure that they really become familiar with the template for Flying Wyvern attacks. Be careful of its fire breath attacks and the poison that it inflicts from its tail swings.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 44.2

Blunt – 43.5

Projectile – 36.4

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 5.7

Thunder – 10.7

Ice – 5.7

Dragon – 20.7

Barioth – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Blast

Giving everyone who played the Iceborne expansion trauma, this Flying Wyvern decided to chill out a bit in Monster Hunter Rise, but not too much! This hyper-aggressive monster will leap, charge, tail whip, and hip-check the living daylights out of you. On top of all this, it has an ice breath attack which will slow down the recovery rate of your Wirebugs with Iceblight. It is recommended to focus on one arm and break it as soon as possible, as this will help mitigate some of its aggression and movement.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 36.8

Blunt – 41.8

Projectile – 30

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 13.5

Water – 3.5

Thunder – 10.7

Ice – 0

Dragon – 7.1

Tobi-Kadachi – Fanged Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Fire, Poison, Blast

One of the earliest gear checks from Monster Hunter World, Tobi-Kadachi returns and can be just as much of a menace as ever. A large chunk of its moves are fast and can deal large amounts of damage. Be wary of its electrically charged attacks while it is enraged, and its headbutt will paralyse you.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 45.1

Blunt – 45.1

Projectile – 36.1

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 11.4

Water – 20.7

Thunder – 0

Ice – 10

Dragon – 5

Magnamalo – Fanged Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Thunder

The mascot monster for Monster Hunter Rise, Magnamalo weaponises its malice and hatred to attack anything in sight. Its Hellfire will inflict Hellfireblight, which detonates and deals large amounts to those afflicted. Wiredashing will cure this ailment. Attacking the parts of the body that are emitting Hellfire will work best.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 39.8

Blunt – 39.8

Projectile – 23.7

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 16.2

Thunder – 12.5

Ice – 5.6

Dragon – 0

Anjanath – BruteWyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Ice

Notorious for being a hassle in the previous instalment, Anjanath returns in Monster Hunter Rise to be just as much of a menace as ever. It is incredibly aggressive, uses its fire attacks a lot and constantly charges at you. Be on your guard.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 50

Blunt – 48.5

Projectile – 44.2

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 20

Thunder – 8.5

Ice – 14.2

Dragon – 5.7

Nargacuga – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Fire, Blast

Another fan-favourite, Nargacuga aims to give players trouble yet again However, its quills no longer inflict bleed. Much like other monsters of its kind, Nargacuga is incredibly aggressive and fast to boot. The best way to counter it is to use Sonic Bombs, as its ears are incredibly sensitive, and be careful using Pitfall Traps as it can break out of them.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 39.3

Blunt – 39

Projectile – 33.2

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 12.5

Water – 0.6

Thunder – 21.8

Ice – 5.6

Dragon – 6.8

Mizutsune – Leviathan

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Dragon, Blast

One of the Fated Four from Monster Hunter Generations, this Leviathan dances across the battlefield with elegance and grace. Mizutsune slides everywhere while it attacks, throws bubbles everywhere that inflict the Buuble debuff but can also grant an attack buff and some health, and has a power jet stream of water that can deal huge amounts of damage as well as inflict Waterblight.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 34.3

Blunt – 33.2

Projectile – 27.2

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 5.6

Water – 0

Thunder – 16.6

Ice – 8.3

Dragon – 14.5

Goss Harag – Fanged Beast

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Blast

Goss Harag is a monster who has its own weapons, and it uses them with force. With lots of sweeping motions, an ice beam attack, and very heavy ground slams, this monster attacks with brawns over brains. Definitely bring Nulberries to cure any Iceblight that may be inflicted.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 41.8

Blunt – 41.8

Projectile – 30.8

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 25

Water – 0

Thunder – 10.8

Ice – 0

Dragon – 0

Rathalos – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Dragon, Thunder

The other half of the pair that makes the Monster Hunter staples, Rathalos takes to the sky much more than its World counterpart and so it can prove to be quite the menace for melee-oriented players. Watch out for its sweeping fire breaths and its claws which inflict poison. If it is sitting in the air too much for your liking, then you can ground it temporarily with Flash Bombs, but this will only work a couple of times.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 40

Blunt – 40

Projectile – 33.5

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 6.4

Thunder – 11.4

Ice – 7.1

Dragon – 21.4

Almudron – Leviathan

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Ice

Just in case you weren’t tired of monsters that had some kind of mud mechanic, Almudron’s goal is to encase you in its acidic mud and drain your health. The key to success is breaking the tail as this is where most of Almudron’s power is.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 41.1

Blunt – 40.4

Projectile – 26.4

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 20.7

Water – 0

Thunder – 7.8

Ice – 17.1

Dragon – 6.4

Zingore – Fanged Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Water, Blast

One of the biggest fan favourites, Zinogre returns once more to wreak havoc on hunters while also giving them one of the best themes around. Through the use of the Fulgurbugs that reside with them, Zingore channels a lot of electricity in its attacks so it is definitely recommended that you have a decent level of Thunder resistance. Be careful when using Shock Traps as these will Supercharge the Fanged Wyvern, and if it is already Supercharged then it will be immune to the Shock Trap. Remember to collect the Fulgurbugs from its back when it is knocked over which are used for crafting the Zinogre weapons.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 37.5

Blunt – 36.6

Projectile – 33.1

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 6.8

Water – 8.7

Thunder – 0

Ice – 12.5

Dragon – 5

Tigrex – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Blast

The infamous Tigrex returns, but is not quite as much of a menace as it was prior. This Flying Wyvern will constantly charge at you, but it will tire itself out eventually which is when you will have the most time to strike. Aside from its powerful charges, be wary of its roars and its tail sweeps.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 40.7

Blunt – 38.5

Projectile – 30.7

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 1.4

Water – 7.8

Thunder – 15.7

Ice – 3.5

Dragon – 10

Diablos – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Water, Dragon, Paralysis, Blast

The infamous Diablos is here and is as aggressive as ever. From its burrowing attacks to its incredibly powerful charges, this is not a monster to be taken lightly. If you find that this monster stays burrowed for too long, or just does it too much, Sonic Bombs will force this monster to resurface from the ground.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 38.2

Blunt – 41

Projectile – 34.4

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 16.1

Thunder – 10

I ce – 20

Dragon – 18.8

Rakna-Kadaki – Temnoceran

Recommend Element/Ailment – Ice, Water

While it may not be Nerscylla, Rakna-Kadaki aims to quench Monster Hunter fans’ thirst for another spider-like monster, but this time it has fire. It loves to swing around the battlefield using its webs. It’s possible to break the shroud of web that encases this monster’s body, which will then expose it to some extra damage.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 36.6

Blunt – 32.2

Projectile – 23

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 9

Thunder – 0

Ice – 14

Dragon – 0

Kushala Daora – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Blast

One of the original Elder Dragon trio, Kushala Daora is a master of the skies and the wind. While not anywhere near as frustrating as its World counterpart, Kushala Daora can still hit quite hard and hunters need to be incredibly wary of Kushala’s wind pressure mechanic as well as the wind attacks it lets loose all over the battlefield.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 36.3

Blunt – 37.2

Projectile – 31.2

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 10

Water – 5

Thunder – 16.8

Ice – 0

Dragon – 10

Chameleos – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Dragon, Blast

After taking a break by not being included in Monster Hunter: World, Chameleos finally returns as the missing member of the original Elder Dragon trio. It is up to its old shenanigans but rather than steal from your inventory, this time Chameleos has a taste for the Spiribrd Pollen that you have collected. It is its most threatening while it is invisible as it is easy to lose track of where this Elder Dragon is. To counter this, aim to break Chameleos’ horn. Additionally, it spreads poison clouds all over the place and can either push them away or pull them towards itself, be very careful of this.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 33.8

Blunt – 30.8

Projectile – 28.1

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 20.7

Water – 0

Thunder – 10

Ice – 0

Dragon – 15

Teostra – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Ice

The third member of the original Elder Dragon trio, Teostra looks to reprise the role it once served in Monster Hunter: World. Its mastery of flames and explosions can prove to be too much to handle for quite a few hunters, so be careful when tackling this monster. Its most threatening move is its ultimate attack which sees it expend all the built-up fire/explosive energy that it was holding on to – this attack deals a huge amount of damage.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 35.2

Blunt – 34

Projectile – 19.1

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 13.7

Thunder – 4.3

Ice – 10.6

Dragon – 4.3

Rajang – Fanged Beast

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Blast

Rajang decided that it was much too harsh when we faced it during the Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter: World, and so it takes a much more relaxed approach to fights this time around. While still able to dish out some pain, Rajang is a shadow of its former self here. Do watch out for its constant sweeping attacks, ground pounds, and even a giant beam of Thunder damage. While it is enraged, your weapons will bounce right off its arms.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing –

Blunt –

Projectile –

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 5

Thunder – 0

Ice – 18

Dragon – 0

Bazelgeuse – Flying Wyvern

Recommend Element/Ailment – Thunder, Ice, Dragon

The AC130 of the Monster Hunter universe, Bazelgeuse’s roar will fill any returning players with dread after how much of a menace it was in World. The good news is that, like Rajang, Bazelgeuse is a shadow of its former self, but it can still be quite threatening. Tread carefully once it takes to the skies as it will be dropping bombs onto the ground. High fire resistance is recommended.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 41.6

Blunt – 41.6

Projectile – 26.6

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 4.1

Thunder – 11.6

Ice – 9.1

Dragon – 9.1

Wind Serpent Ibushi – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Dragon, Fire, Blast

A key Elder Dragon for the base story for Monster Hunter Rise, Wind Serpent Ibushi serves as one half Serpent Elder Dragon duo that is exclusive to this game. It makes heavy use of Dragon attacks that deal Dragonblight, and its attacks are heavily telegraphed but hard-hitting.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 47.5

Blunt – 45

Projectile – 35.5

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 15

Water – 8.5

Thunder – 4.5

Ice – 8

Dragon – 19

Thunder Serpent Narwa – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Dragon, Ice, Blast

The second half of aforementioned Elder Dragon duo, Thunder Serpent Narwa mimics a lot of the movements that Ibushi does but charged with Thunder damage rather than Draognblight.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 46.6

Blunt – 47.7

Projectile – 26.3

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 1.8

Water – 2.7

Thunder – 0

Ice – 7.7

Dragon – 10

Narwa the Allmother – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Dragon, Ice, Blast

Combining the forces of both Ibushi and Narwa have created Narwa, The Allmother. While it features moves from both Ibushi and Narwa’s normal forms, the Allmother also has some extra moves that are very well-telegraphed but incredibly punishing if you are hit by them.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 59.2

Blunt – 60.8

Projectile – 21.7

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 1.8

Water – 2.7

Thunder – 0

Ice – 7.2

Dragon – 9.5

Crimson Glow Valstrax – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Water, Thunder, Ice, Blast

Returning after being the mascot Elder Dragon of Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Crimson Glow Valstrax poises the question “what if dragon but with rockets?” Its attack predominantly uses Dragon damage and inflicts Dragonblight. It has various charges that can deal heavy damage. If you see it fly high into the sky, be sure to keep your eye on the sky as it will come down with such force that it will almost end anything that doesn’t avoid its divebomb.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 35.2

Blunt – 33.5

Projectile – 21.1

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 21.1

Water – 21.1

Thunder – 21.1

Ice – 21.1

Dragon – 0

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Daimyo Hermitaur – Carapaceon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Thunder, Poison, Blast

One of two crab-like monsters available, the Daimyo Hermitaur brings your crustacean fears to life. From its burrowing attacks to its bubble beam-like spit attacks, this monster can be quite the handful for inexperienced hunters, but shouldn’t be anything overly difficult. Like Diablos, Sonic Bombs will counter its burrowing attacks.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 34

Blunt – 41.8

Projectile – 27.5

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 22.5

Water – 5.6

Thunder – 20.6

Ice – 11.25

Dragon – 0

Blood Orange Bishaten – Fanged Beast

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Thunder, Blast

These Subspecies of Bishaten attack with more fire than its standard counterpart. Hunters will find its movement familiar yet distinct. It will ignite and throw pinecones which will detonate upon being touched or after a certain amount of time has passed since they were thrown.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 40.8

Blunt – 36.6

Projectile – 35

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 15

Thunder – 9.1

Ice – 5

Dragon – 0

Aurora Somnacanth – Leviathan

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Blast

This frost-inclined Somnacanth trades its ability to put enemies to sleep for the ability to freeze its enemies in place, inflicting Iceblight. It shares similar movements to the Somnacanth that you will already be used to, but hits harder. Bring Nulberries.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 40.3

Blunt – 42.5

Projectile – 28.7

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 13.7

Water – 0

Thunder – 6.8

Ice – 0

Dragon – 0

Gold Rathian – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Water

One of the more viscous species of Rathain, the Gold Rathian pulls no punches when it fights. From its incredibly potent Noxious Poison to the blue flames that it spits out with no remorse, this Gold Queen of the Skies will push hunters to their limits. Make sure you pack Antidotes, Herbal Medicine, and whatever you need to overcome this terror.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 29.3

Blunt – 30

Projectile – 32.3

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0.6

Water – 8.7

Thunder – 11.2

Ice – 6.2

Dragon – 0

Scorned Magnamalo – Fanged Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Thunder, Stun

Magnamalo returns with even more hatred fueling its Hellfire. Upping the ante with its new Raging Hellfire state, Scorned Magnamalo ensures that all who fight it know how threatening it is. To make matters worse, it can extend its armblade and send out waves of Hellfire from these armblades, meaning it has a deceptive amount of range on some of its melee attacks.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 41.5

Blunt – 40.4

Projectile – 25.7

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 17.8

Thunder – 13.5

Ice – 6.4

Dragon – 0

Lucent Nargacuga – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Blast

Did you hate dealing with Chameleos’ invisibility? Good news! Lucent Nargacuga makes use of it too! Additionally, Lucent Nargacuga’s quills can inflict poison on top of being a little more prominent in use. Be careful of its ultimate attack whereby it goes invisible and jumps around in the hopes of catching its prey off-guard.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 34.8

Blunt – 37.1

Projectile – 32.6

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 7.5

Thunder – 0

Ice – 17.5

Dragon – 10

Violet Mizutsune – Leviathan

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Thunder, Blast

Mizutsune ditches the Mizu part of its name (meaning water) and instead opts to have more fire in its arsenal, sort of. Did you ever think you would see bubbles filled with fire? Well, wonder no longer as this subspecies ignites the gas-filled bubbles it emits and hurls them towards its target. Be very careful of its ultimate attack which is effectively the Spirit Bomb from Dragon Ball Z.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 39

Blunt – 36.7

Projectile – 21.6

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 9

Thunder – 14.7

Ice – 18.8

Dragon – 4

Garangolm – Fanged Beast

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Blast

Here’s an equation. A Gorilla + the Earth = Garangolm. This Ape-like monster attacks with multiple elements in Fire and Water, and is quite resilient to elemental damage in general. Be careful once it digs its arms into the ground to coat its arms in water and fire damage.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 40

Blunt – 40.8

Projectile – 31.6

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 8

Water – 0

Thunder – 10

Ice – 5

Dragon – 0

Shogun Ceanataur – Carapaceon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Fire, Blast

Finally, a monster deals Bleed damage in Monster Hunter Rise. The Shogun Ceanatuar is the much more threatening cousin of the Daimyo Hermitaur. With its ultra-sharp claws, the Shogun Ceanataur loves to leap to close the gap between itself and whatever its target is. Bring some well-done steak to counter any potential Bleed you may receive.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 31.8

Blunt – 35

Projectile – 26.2

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 20

Water – 5.6

Thunder – 20.6

Ice – 11.2

Dragon – 0

Silver Rathalos – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Thunder

The Silver King of Skies comes back and it retains its ferocity. Much like the Gold Rathian, the Silver Rathalos also does not pull its punches. It attacks viciously with its blue flames, and will often try to inflict poison on you through its claws.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 31.6

Blunt – 30.3

Projectile – 29

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 13.1

Thunder – 9.3

Ice – 5.6

Dragon – 0

Magma Almudron – Leviathan

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Ice

Found exclusively in the Lava Caverns, the Magma Almudron trades the mud it uses for magma rocks, inflicting Fireblight upon detonation. Bring weapons that can help this monster cool off.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 36.4

Blunt – 37.4

Projectile – 27.1

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 18.5

Thunder – 7.8

Ice – 15

Dragon – 5.6

Lunagaron – Fanged Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Blast

Gaining its power from the moon, Lunagaron poses a massive threat due to its hyper-aggression and ability to channel Ice into its claws, giving the monster extended claws that remind me of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 37.1

Blunt – 34.2

Projectile – 20.7

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 12.8

Water – 0

Thunder – 8.5

Ice – 0

Dragon – 5.7

Astalos – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Blast

Another member of the Fated Four returns with Astalos, the electric wyvern has stopped threatening Kokoto Village and decided to threaten Elgado instead. Be careful of its electrifying attacks. When it is supercharged, breaking the crystals on its body will help dispel this Thunder energy.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 34.8

Blunt – 34.8

Projectile – 24.2

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 5

Water – 6.2

Thunder – 0

Ice – 10.6

Dragon – 5

Espinas – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Water, Dragon, Blast

Espinas is a familiar face for those who played Monster Hunter Frontier, and it is the very first monster from the now defunct MMO Monster Hunter game. It has a unique mechanic of being able to ignite and poison enemies at the same time. It can be a pain to wake up, but rest assured that it will wake up once enough damage has been dealt to the monster.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 28.1

Blunt – 27.6

Projectile – 23

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 7.5

Thunder – 2.5

Ice – 12.5

Dragon – 7.5

Flaming Espinas – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Thunder, Dragon, Blast

A Subspecies of Espinas which likes to use its fire attacks a lot more, and will constantly try to poison you with the spines on its body. It will also use its fireballs to inflict Defense Down on hunters, so be sure to pack Adamant Seeds.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 28.1

Blunt – 27.6

Projectile – 23

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 12.5

Thunder – 8.3

Ice – 2.5

Dragon – 7.5

Gore Magala – ???

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Thunder, Blast

The monster guilty of spreading the Frenzy Virus has come back with a vengeance. This monster’s unique Frenzy mechanic can only really be countered by dealing damage, which will eventually grant temporary immunity to the Frenzy Virus as well as an Affinity bonus – failing to cure the ailment will stunt natural health regeneration and increase damage taken for a period of time.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 42.3

Blunt – 37.3

Projectile – 28.8

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 13.8

Water – 0

Thunder – 9.4

Ice – 5

Dragon – 8.8

Chaotic Gore Magala – ???

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Dragon, Blast

Gore Magal’s transformation into Shagaru Magala has been halted midway, creating a type of Gore Magala that is still more powerful than normal. If it becomes enraged, it is recommended that you knock it out of this state by hitting its head.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 41.1

Blunt – 39.7

Projectile – 26.5

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 13.9

Water – 0

Thunder – 8.5

Ice – 4.5

Dragon – 12

Seregios – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Ice, Exhaust

A personal favourite of mine, Seregios finally come back and it is fierce. With lots of aerial charges and bleeding attacks, Seregios can be quite the handful if not treated with respect. It deals no elemental damage and is quite weak to Thunder damage.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 38.7

Blunt – 38.7

Projectile – 30.6

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 6.2

Thunder – 16.8

Ice – 9.3

Dragon – 5

Pyre Rakna-Kadaki – Temnoceran

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Ice, Stun

A Subspecies of Rakna-Kadaki which uses fire far more than normal, Pyre Rakna-Kadaki works with the smaller Pyrantula around the field, so be wary of these little critters.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 36.6

Blunt – 39.6

Projectile – 19

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 19

Thunder – 0

Ice – 10

Dragon – 0

Risen Kushala Daora – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Thunder, Blast

Afflicted by the Qurios, this Kushala Daora has overcome the affliction that plagued Malzeno and has come out stronger because of it. It is far more aggressive, and when it enters its Risen State it will hit far harder and abuse its wind abilities even more.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 36.3

Blunt – 37.2

Projectile – 31.2

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 10

Water – 5

Thunder – 16.8

Ice – 0

Dragon – 10

Risen Chameleos – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Fire, Dragon, Blast

Risen Chameleos is a jerk who kept pushing my… sorry, I’ll start again. Much like the Risen Kushala Daora, Risen Chameleos overcame the Qurio Affliction and is also stronger for it. While not too bad in its normal state, it becomes very dangerous in its Risen State, which it will then use its Noxious Poison attacks incredibly often which hit inbcredibly hard on top of melting your health with damage over time.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 33.8

Blunt – 30.8

Projectile – 28.1

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 20.7

Water – 0

Thunder – 10

Ice – 0

Dragon – 15

Risen Teostra – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Water, Ice, Blast

Risen Teostra is a pretty manageable monster outside of its Risen State, but within its Risen State it uses its fire and explosive attacks more often than not. These attacks hit quite hard but are still far more manageable than some other monsters’ attacks (*glares at Risen Chameleos*).

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 35.2

Blunt – 34

Projectile – 19.1

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 13.7

Thunder – 4.3

Ice – 10.6

Dragon – 4.3

Malzeno – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Dragon, Fire, Blast

The boxart Elder Dragon of Sunbreak, Malzeno is themed after gothic vampires and it’s a great Elder Dragon. From its quick, decisive attacks, to its incredible music, everyone is sure to enjoy this fight. Its Bloodblight mechanic will constantly drain your health, but will also heal you if you maintain your damage and aggression on the monster, similar to that of Bloodborne’s Rally mechanic. Be very careful when its scales darken as this is its Bloodening state, which makes its move stronger and faster.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 34.5

Blunt – 32.5

Projectile – 17.1

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 10.7

Water – 0

Thunder – 0

Ice – 6.4

Dragon – 17.1

Shagaru Magala – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Dragon, Fire, Poison

The form taken by a matured Gore Magala, Shagaru Magala feature a new, more aggressive and hard-hitting moveset. The Frenzy Virus persists, and its enraged state will see bursts of Frenzied Energy around the battlefield.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 36.8

Blunt – 36.6

Projectile – 20.6

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 13.7

Water – 0

Thunder – 9.3

Ice – 5

Dragon – 16.8

Furious Rajang – Fanged Beast

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Blast

A much more aggressive (or furious) form of Rajang, the Furious Rajang makes use of its Thunder attacks much more often, notably lacks a tail to focus on, and pick up far more continent-size chunks of the earth to throw at you.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 45

Blunt – 44.8

Projectile – 34

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 5

Thunder – 0

Ice – 18

Dragon – 0

Seething Bazelgeuse – Flying Wyvern

Recommended Element/Ailment – Ice, Thunder, Sleep

If you were worried about the dangers of a regular Bazelgeuse, Seething Bazelgeuse take it to another level. Not being satisfied with its regular explosions, Seething Bazelgeuse drops bombs that glow purple, expand by quite a bit and deal far more damage. While still a shadow of its former Iceborne self, Seething Bazelgeuse can quite easily punish hunters who do not pay attention.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 48.1

Blunt – 49.6

Projectile – 33.3

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 0

Water – 5

Thunder – 11.6

Ice – 17.5

Dragon – 7.5

Gaismagorm – Elder Dragon

Recommended Element/Ailment – Dragon, Thunder, Blast

The final monster of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak story, Gaismagorm is an absolutely massive set-piece similar to that of Ibushi, Narwa, and Shara Ishvalda. Its health pool is huge and it can deal a lot of damage in one hit. Thankfully, its moves are heavily telegraphed and easy to deal with. Try to avoid being directly in front of it lest it hits you with its gigantic beam of Dragon energy, inflicting Dragonblight.

Physical Weaknesses:

Slicing – 37.7

Blunt – 37.4

Projectile – 22.5

Elemental Weaknesses:

Fire – 5.5

Water – 0

Thunder – 12.7

Ice – 0

Dragon – 21.1

Hopefully, all this simplified information helps you as you learn about each monster that Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak expansion have to offer!