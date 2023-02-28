Diablo Was On The Catwalk At Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week has just wrapped up, and while this is not normally the kind of thing we would be covering on this, a website about anime, reality television and comic books, 2023’s show featured a surprise inclusion: Blizzard’s Diablo series.

(I say normally because I have written about Milan Fashion Week before, back in 2018 when GCDS had some incredible Pokémon sweaters).

Danish label Han Kjøbenhavn had a whole damn line inspired by (and officially licensed by) Diablo, with founder Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen — who tells NME he played the game “back in the day” — showing off three separate outfits, two of which you can see in this post.

For those about to say in a comic-book-guy voice “nyyahhhh these don’t look like Diablo characters”, or “I will not be wearing these to my local GameStop, thank you”, please know that this is Milan Fashion Week. This is runway shit. This is designers going wild, art in motion, stuff designed for you to look at and feel something, not wonder when you’ll be able to order it on Amazon or get it with the collector’s edition of a game.

“For me, darkness is beauty. How do you balance those two things? That generates an [entirely] new feeling”, Davidsen told NME. “What we’re creating has a lot of volume and language in the garments we’re working with, so in that sense I’m trying to mirror the journey within Diablo as well as my own journey.”

In terms of things you can wear, Davidsen says Han Kjøbenhavn — who sell a ton of everyday gear like sweaters and tshirts, albeit at premium fashion label prices — will be releasing “something which is more everyday wearable” in the near future.