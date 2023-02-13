PsychOdyssey Is Double Fine’s 32-Episode Series About Psychonauts 2

The good folks over at Double Fine Productions and 2 Player Productions have released Double Fine PsychOdyssey, a web series that follows the trials and tribulations experienced by the Double Fine team over the seven years of development on Psychonauts 2.

The 32-episode series has been made available for free on the Double Fine Productions YouTube channel, and is described as “an unprecedented documentary experience seven years in the making”.

You can check out the launch trailer for the series below.

Double Fine PsychOdyssey goes deep into the development of Psychonauts 2, with the team “facing the pressure to produce a worthy sequel” to their award-winning 2005 title Psychonauts. I’d argue that they really did that, but it obviously took a lot of work!

Delving into what it takes to make a long-awaited sequel to a cult classic, Double Fine PsychOdyssey offers a candid peek behind the curtains of Double Fine. It shows not only the highs of game development when things go right, but also the lows that include but are not limited to “overly ambitious designs, poor morale, technical challenges and financial woes”.

This comes at a time when developers are becoming more and more transparent about what goes into making a video game. Masahiro Sakurai, the galaxy-brain creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros., is still regularly posting informative videos on his Creating Games YouTube channel which provide a short-but-neat look into his work.

This series is also the direct continuation of Double Fine Adventure!, which is the 2015 web series that Double Fine Productions and 2 Player Productions created that went into the development of Broken Age, which released in the same year.

According to DollarTimes and me typing numbers into DollarTimes, the series (including The Amnesia Fortnight Movie) takes about 22 hours, 38 minutes, and 27 seconds to watch, so it’s definitely a series that might take a few days to finish up. That being said, it’s well worth the watch!