What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Published 38 mins ago: February 10, 2023 at 4:30 pm -
Image: Nintendo

TGIF, folks.

As another five days on the tools comes to a close, we ask the week’s most important question: What are you playing this weekend?

I’ll keep this week’s sign-off brief as, by the time you read this, I’ll be in Adelaide attending SAGE, a showcase of great South Australian indie developer talent. Tell you more about what I see there next week.

Metroid Prime. My answer this week is Metroid Prime Remastered. I cannot tell you how happy I am that one of my favourite games of all time is finally playable on modern hardware. Not on an emulator, not on a comatose Gamecube connected to an iron lung — on my Switch, and on my big ass widescreen TV. Beautiful. Magnificent. I actually could not be happier.

Ruby tells me she remains fully invested in her Sims 4 bullshit, a truly astounding number of mods now installed on her PC. I pity the Sim family that answers to her weird little whims. They live a life of constant emotional turmoil, entirely supplicant to the whims of an insane and unknowable god.

But that’s just us! How about you? Let us know in the comments below!

That is a full lid for Friday, February 10. Thanks for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • I’ll be playing Pokémon Sword while my partner hogs the PlayStation to play Hogwarts.
    It’s funny watching her get anxious about it but she’s due some down time to game out.

  • I’m hoping I can convince my old crew to join me for the Sea of Thieves community day. Also playing a lot of Boneraiser Minions, and maybe some more Synth Riders if I feel like VR.

