5 Whiskies Under $100 To Have A Good Dram Time With

When it comes to buying whisky, one of the prevailing views is that if you want a really good drink, then you’ll need to spend the big bucks to get it. While that may be true for some, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a great drop at a more affordable price tag.

If you’ve been looking to grab yourself a nice dram, we’ve put together a list of five great choices that you can pick up for less than $100 a bottle.

The best whisky under $100

Laphroaig 10-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

If you’re not too familiar with whisky, you might not have fully figured out which palates you prefer. If you wanna dive right into the deep end of heavily peated varieties, the Laphroaig 10-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch is a solid option with a rich smokey flavour. This peatiness combines with a hint of sea salt and subtle sweetness, which lingers nicely. With a rich golden colour, this whisky looks like a nectar of the gods.

Where to buy Laphroaig 10YO Scotch Whisky: Amazon Australia ($94.90) | First Choice ($98) | Vintage Cellars ($98)

Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glenfiddich’s 12-Year-Old is a solid option if you’re in the market for a good, but affordable, single malt. It’s quite aromatic with clear floral and fruity notes. In terms of the palate, it has a smoothness that combines with a subtle sweetness. It’s also a really great place to start if you’re totally new to the world of scotch, or even whisky in general.

Where to buy the Glenfiddich 12YO Scotch: BWS ($95) | First Choice ($74) | Liquorland ($74) | Vintage Cellars ($85)

Suntory Toki Blended Japanese Whisky

If you’re looking to get into Japanese whiskies and you don’t want to break the bank, you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Suntory. The iconic Japanese brand’s Toki is a blended whisky, made of whiskies from three of Suntory’s Japanese distilleries: malt from Yamazaki and Hakushu, with grain from Chita. Suntory’s Toki has a fruity aroma with a nice light, smooth, fruity taste. It’s a great choice for a highball.

Where to buy Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky: Amazon Australia ($67) | BWS ($80) | First Choice ($67) | Liquorland ($67)

Aberlour 12-Year-Old Double Cask Single Malt Scotch

If you love a rich-tasting whisky, you can’t go past a bottle of Aberlour’s 12-Year-Old Double Cask Single Malt. Simply put, this is one of the best Speyside single malts at this price.

Matured in both traditional oak and sherry casks and aged for 12 years, this particular bottle of Aberlour has flavour notes of sweet fruits and toasted oak. It’s a good dram if your palate favours sweeter things. If you’re someone who enjoys a more smokey whisky, you probably won’t get much out of this.

Where to buy the Aberlour 12YO Scotch Whiskey: First Choice ($100) | Liquorland ($100) | Vintage Cellars ($100)

Starward Two-Fold Double Grain Australian Whisky

If you want locally-made whisky, Starward Two-Fold Double Grain is a pretty solid option. It’s made from a combination of Australian malted barley (40%) and wheat (60%), which are distilled and matured separately in Australian red wine barrels.

The end result is a whisky that has an aroma of sweet berries, burnt toast and vanilla, and a strong flavour that enforces those notes. It’s a pleasure to drink, from opening the bottle to finishing another glass.

Where to buy the Starward Two-Fold Whisky: Amazon Australia ($69.99) | First Choice ($80) | Liquorland ($81) | Vintage Cellars ($81)

Is there anything you recommend that we missed? Let us know in the comments below.