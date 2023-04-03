Have Yourself A Neat Time While These Whiskies Are On Sale

When it comes to whiskies, you usually get what you pay for. So when a good sale comes along, it’s always a great opportunity to branch out and grab a bottle of something you’ve been dying to try, but maybe avoided due to its price tag. Ahead of the Easter long weekend, Liquorland is currently running a sale across a wide range of spirits. We know you particularly enjoy a nice dram, so we figured why not round up the best offers for whiskies?
From Scotch whisky to bourbon and fancy Japanese whisky, there’s plenty on sale if you’re looking to refresh your bar shelf this coming long weekend.
What whiskies are on sale?
A few of our favourite picks? The Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky was already one of our favourite drops that you can pick up for under $100, so being able to nab it for $74 now is a solid deal. The Glenfiddich is a good place to start if you’ve never been much of a Scotch drinker. It’s aromatic and smooth, with a subtle sweetness.
The Glenmorangie 10-Year-Old Single Malt is another good option if you favour Scotch whisky. For $75 a bottle, it’s a smooth single malt with a fruity aroma and fresh palette.
If you’re a big Japanese whisky fan, you can currently save $20 off the Hibiki Harmony Japanese Whisky. While its $220 price tag still might be a bit rich for some (that’s Japanese whisky for ya), it’s well worth the spend. It’s a smooth blended whisky with a fruity nose and a subtly sweet finish. It’s the kind of whisky you crack out for special occasions, or if you want to start exploring higher-end options.
Here are a few more whiskies that are currently on sale through Liquorland:
- Auchentoshan American Oak Single Malt Whisky – now $62 (down from $71)
- Ballantines 12YO Blended Scotch Whisky – now $50 (down from $57)
- Bushmills 10YO Irish Malt Whiskey – now $68 (down from $77)
- Dimple 12YO Blended Scotch Whisky – now $49 (down from $53)
- Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon – now $78 (down from $92)
- Fireball Cinnamon Flavoured Whisky – now $53 (down from $64)
- Glenfiddich 12YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky – now $74 (down from $95)
- Glenmorangie 10YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky – now $75 (down from $80)
- Grant’s Triple Wood Scotch Whisky – now $58 (down from $69)
- Hibiki Harmony Japanese Whisky – now $220 (down from $245)
- Johnnie Walker 18YO Blended Scotch Whisky – now $118 (down from $144)
- Loch Lomond Spearhead Single Grain Scotch Whisky – now $57 (down from $65)
- Loch Lomond 10YO Single Malt Whisky – now $70 (down from $75)
- Makers Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky – now $56 (down from $63)
- Singleton Malt Master’s Selection Whisky – now $55 (down from $62)
You can check out the full range of Liqourland’s Easter specials here.
Note: Some drink pricing varies from state to state.
