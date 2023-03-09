Advance Wars-Like Strategy Sequel Wargroove 2 Announced

Indie developer-publisher Chucklefish has this morning announced Wargroove 2, the sequel to it’s successful 2019 turn-based strategy game.

Wargroove 2 is being developed by German tactics RPG studio Robotality, and won the project after working with Chucklefish on titles like Halfway and Pathway. From Chucklefish’s own early marketing materials, the game will feature a new campaign spread across three central arcs, and drops in a few new Commanders for players to experiment with. Commanders, in general, have been reworked and now sit within a new tiered Groove system. For the uninitiated, Groove in this case refers to the powerful special moves unique to each hero character that can be used to turn a losing battle around. Pivoting the Groove system to a tiered structure means players can now power up their Groove moves beyond those found in the original game. Unleash your Groove move at Tier 3 and watch your enemy cower.

Additionally, Wargroove 2 adds five new unit types to master, but the press release does name them specifically. The game’s well-loved multiplayer returns, featuring 2-4 player co-operative or competitive play locally or online. A short, fast new roguelike mode called Conquest will put your strategic abilities to the test, forcing you into an all-or-nothing approach on every run.

According to Chucklefish, the new game picks up its story three years after the conclusion of the first, with Queen Mercia and her allies victorious and peace restored to the world of Aurania. But that peace proves to be short-lived. A new power from across the world has begun unearthing ancient war machines, and should it put them to use, it could have disastrous consequences for the rest of the world.

The original Wargroove was considered a spiritual successor to the then-dormant Advance Wars series and evoked the cartoonish, hi-pixel style of Intelligent Systems’ beloved strategy games. It did march to the beat of its own drum, though, doubling down on complexity over traditional AW and introducing a slew of systems and complications to keep tactics veterans on their toes.

Wargroove 2 is coming to PC and Switch, but does not yet have a release date.