Everything We Saw At Nintendo’s World Showcase 2023

The latest Nintendo Indie World presentation arrived today, April 19 2023. For a solid 20 minutes we were treated to some new looks at charming, exciting, must-play titles on Nintendo’s hybrid console. There was a lot packed into today’s event, but don’t worry, we’re here to break down the highlights.

Mineko’s Night Market

Mineko’s Night Market looks like a fun adventure sim with wonderfully cute visuals, and a mythological backdrop about a magical cat god who has since disappeared and entered into the status of fairy tale, but perhaps you will unravel the truth as you explore the world and a super fun night market.

Mineko’s Night Market launches September 26, 2023.

My Time At Sandrock

Looking for your next farming simulator? My Time At Sandrock has you restoring a desert world, inspired by the developer’s visit to the Gobi desert. Here you’ll set out to explore and find essential resources.. Another entry in the My Time series, the presentation promises more narrative and expanded gameplay opportunities, shown off with some intricate farm management in a desert community.

My Time At Sandrock arrives in the summer of 2023.

Plate Up

Screenshot: Yogscast Games / Kotaku

A roguelite management sim, Plate Up has you take on the role of a cute, featureless chef tasked with the endless job of keeping a kitchen running, customers fed, all while planning for the future of your culinary business with various expansion opportunities.

Plate Up hits the eShop in October 2023.

Quilts & Cats of Calico

The developers of Quilts & Cats of Calico showed off their super chill board game sim (and adorable cat, Darwin,) which adapts the physical version of the game to the digital realm. You get to sew a quilt while petting cats in solo or multiplayer matches. There’s also cat customisation, including the ability to give a hat that is far too adorable.

Quilts & Cats of Calico is available this Fall, 2023.

Rift of the Necrodancer

This spin off of Crypt of the Necrodancer isn’t just a rhythm game, but also features lane-based combat. And there’s more: Each of the characters features their own story based mini game with a variety of different rhythmic challenges.

Rift of the Necrodancer arrives in 2023.

Animal Well

Ya’ll, this looks like a trip. Animal Well is a labyrinth explorer with a bold and elegant visual style. The game promises freedom of exploration, with hidden items, and deadly foes — but also some friends!

Animal Well lands on the Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

Crime O’Clock

Lookin’ to solve some crimes as a cute humanoid rabbit? Crime O’Clock is a map-based crime-solving adventure that sends you travelling through time, with your actions influencing events in different time periods. The concept seems a little mind-bending, but that seems fitting for any game that sends you travelling through time.

Crime O’Clock arrives on June 30, 2023.

Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered

With physics-based puzzles and electrifying “Teslamancy” powers to deploy in some cool-looking combat scenarios, Teslagrad continues its nordic-inspired adventures with a sequel set in some gorgeous environments. The first game, Teslagrad, is also getting a remaster treatment that juices the graphics and adds new challenges. It will be available with Teslagrad 2 as a bundle, or separately.

Both Teslagrad 2 and Teslagrad Remastered hit the eShop later today, April 19, 2023.

Shadows Over Loathing

This hand-drawn, stick-figure style mystery-solver is set in the 1920s, and is described as a “slapstick RPG.” You’re tasked with aiding the operations of an antique shop…but things don’t go according to plan. You’ll have to do battle with various threats, including sentient maths (I think I do that every day), and other fearsome, eldritch foes.

Shadows Over Loathing is available digitally today, April 19, 2023. A physical release is expected this Fall, 2023.

Blasphemous II

Oh hell yes. Blasphemous, the macabre 2D action platformer is getting a sequel and it looks like what we came to love about the first, with three new weapons and methods of gorgeously eviscerating your foes.

Blasphemous arrives Summer 2023.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Oxenfree’s sequel is set five years after the first game. And it packs some thrilling, earth-shattering supernatural mysteries set in beautiful 2D world. The narrative shifts based on your actions, so don’t expect unravelling the paranormal secrets of the universe to come without consequence.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals launches on July 12 2023.

A Little to the Left: Cupboards and Drawers DLC

If you long to return to a world where your only responsibility is arranging drawers and shelves, well then A Little to the Left’s new DLC promises to offer even more of that. The expansion adds 25 puzzles with brand new scenarios.

A Little to the Left’s DLC launches as a paid expansion in June, 2023.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Puzzler’s Pack DLC

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is getting some new DLC as well, with two new playable characters and even more puzzle challenges. The expansion offers new hats and relics to tweak the challenge even more.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Puzzler’s Pack arrives this Spring, 2023, for free.

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith Update

So you have your little cult and you’re thinking: I need to recruit more members. Well lucky you, because Cult of the Lamb is getting a new update that doesn’t just task you with brainwa — I mean, inviting new folks into your little community, but also gives you some new challenges, a permadath and boss rush mode, and new buildings to put up around your compound.

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith arrives for free on April 24, 2023.

Paper Trail

Screenshot: Newfangled Games / Kotaku

What we saw from Paper Trail was brief, yet still intriguing. With interlocking, water-colour-style environments that can move and overlap one another, the mood and colour themes sure are alluring.

Little Kitty, Big City

Screenshot: Double Dagger Studio / Kotaku

Sometimes ya just feel like the little guy in the big city, or at least that’s the vibe Little Kitty, Big City appears to be going for. There wasn’t a whole lot on display from this game, but we can trip people over by walking under their feet and steal their packages, so that’s definitely a win.

Chants of Sennar

Screenshot: Rundisk Games / Kotaku

At first I got major Journey vibes from this quick look at Chants of Sennar, but then we’re in a shop buying shields and swords? This neat-looking game appears to feature various puzzles, with a nice, near-minimalist art style I’m hoping to see more of.

Brotato

Screenshot: Seaven Studio / Kotaku

How about some shooting? Another one of the brief glimpses of upcoming indie titles Nintendo tossed in at the, Brotato looks like another twin-stick shooter we’d like to see some more of for sure.

Escape Academy: The Complete Edition

Screenshot: Coinc Crew Games / Kotaku

We’re all trying to escape from something, I suppose. So why not have a bit of fun with the theme? Escape Academy launched in 2022 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, but the complete addition is expected to arrive on the Switch this fall, 2023.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Arriving on the Switch later today, April 18, 2023, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach promises more creepy things going on in otherwise innocent locations. Whether it’s flipping through security cam footage, or trying to dodge possessed animatronics, it all seems to feature that same atmosphere we’ve all come to love from this long-running series.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Screenshot: Team Reptile / Kotaku

Team Reptile’s Jet Set Radio-like arrives on the Switch on August 18, 2023. The limited showing of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk featured neat tricks on skateboards, BMXs, and rollerblades set in a cyberpunk city.

With so many genres and possibilities on display at this presentation, it’s hard to pick out the standout favourites. One thing’s for sure, we’re all about to very busy on our Switch’s with some cool indie titles. Which ones caught your eye?