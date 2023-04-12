God Of War: Ragnarok Developers Drop Their Top New Game Plus Builds

Now that God of War: Ragnarok has rolled out its harder New Game Plus mode, returning players will be looking for every edge they can get (in addition to the new weapons and armour the mode introduces). How best to build your Kratos to tackle the game’s now much more difficult enemies? Developers at Santa Monica Studio have a few ideas.

A new post on the PlayStation Blog runs through several viable builds for the New Game Plus mode devised by some of the people that worked on God of War: Ragnarok. Each build is fine-tuned for different styles of play, and tells the player in detail what they’ll need to construct it.

If you’ve played God of War: Ragnarok already, you’ll know there’s quite a bit that goes into any given build for Kratos. He can use three primary weapons, a shield and his fists to attack, each of which has weapon handle, enchantment, and relic slots that can upgrade their performance. The same goes for his armour, broken down into the cuirass, hands, and belt. You have to manage his rage and healing abilities, which are their own skills. Then, you have to upgrade his companion too, either Atreus or Freya, depending on who you have with you.

It’s a lot! But it leaves room for a bit of creativity, and Ragnarok‘s combat is expansive enough to facilitate a bit of stat tweaking.

I really like the idea of the devs getting to make build suggestions. Sure, it’s a PlayStation Blog post, and it’s designed to show off the new weapon and armour sets, and how you might use them, but the concept is a good one. I’d like to see more of this. Can Blizzard get a few Diablo IV devs out here to rattle off their favourite builds? I’d be interested in that.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the builds. You’ll find those below, straight from the blog. Are you going to jump back into God of War: Ragnarok for New Game Plus? Did you come up with a broken God of War: Ragnarok build in your original playthrough? What do you prefer — sword-and-board or throwing hands and getting mad? Let me know in the comments.

God of War Ragnarok Builds For New Game Plus

Can’t Touch This

Build by: Wilson Santiago, QA Analyst

Try this if you like:

Glass cannon playstyle

High mobility and damage output

Last-second evades/counters

Realm Shifts

This set-up will let you dance around your enemies until you get the perfect opening to strike with massive damage. Built around proficiency with last-second evades and counter-striking, this build uses Realm Shifts and increased damage against status-afflicted enemies to bob and weave between opponents while punishing every miss. If you’re confident in timing your dodges, this set-up can shred even the likes of Valkyrie Queen Gná and King Hrolf… just don’t get hit!

What you’ll need:

Armor

[NEW IN NG+] Cloak of the Black Bear – Increases immunity duration while evading, last-second evades fire a volley of Bifröst shards.

– Increases immunity duration while evading, last-second evades fire a volley of Bifröst shards. [NEW IN NG+] Gauntlets of Zeus – Increases Melee and Runic damage by 20%, but also increases damage received by 40%.

– Increases Melee and Runic damage by 20%, but also increases damage received by 40%. Belt of Radiance

Enchantments

[NEW IN NG+] Meign – Strength/Cooldown stat boost.

– Strength/Cooldown stat boost. Vanaheim Set Bonus

Sigil of Doom

Emblem of the Nine Realms

Memento of the Ailing

Emblem of Elusion

Boon of Valor or Boon of Wrath

Weapon Attachments

Leviathan Axe : Grip of the Nine Realms

: Grip of the Nine Realms Blades, Spear, Shield Rönd: Anything prioritizing Strength stat.

Relic

Hilt of Hofuð

Spartan Rage

Valor or Wrath

Companion – Weapons

Atreus : Jötnar Bow

: Jötnar Bow Freya: Mardoll

Companion – Accessories

Runic Potency III

Nocked Proficiency III

Sigil Amplification III

Companion – Runic Summon

Atreus : Falcon’s Dive

: Falcon’s Dive Freya: Player Preference

How does it play?

While squishy compared other builds, the new Cloak of the Black Bear pairs perfectly with the Belt of Radiance to reward you for timing those last-second evades with both Bifröst damage and a Realm Shift. By equipping the Grip of the Nine Realms and the Hilt of Hofuð, you’ll also have two activated Realm Shifts at your disposal, which means you can cut through the toughest of enemies while they’re stuck in place long enough to make Heimdall jealous.

This build is also amazing at keeping the Hex status applied on enemies, as Atreus and Freya can do so using only two arrows. Between Kratos and your companion, you should be able to keep your enemies consistently status-afflicted to make the most of your buffs.

This build allows Permafrost, Immolation, and Maelstrom gauges to fill incredibly fast, so you’ll be able to take full advantage of each Realm Shift to melt enemy healthbars.

Status Striker

Build by: TJ Gilbert, Senior QA Analyst

Try this if you like:

Bare-handed/Shield combat

Frequent Runic and Rage usage

Status Effects

Stunning enemies

This set-up is built around rapidly applying the poison status and building up stun with bare-handed attacks, while also reducing the cooldown time on your powerful Runic Attacks and Relic for frequent use. Pummel your enemies into submission while building up Rage to release a massive wave of damage once you’re ready to unleash your Wrath.

What you’ll need:

Armor

Giptumaðr’s Breastplate

Lúnda’s Lost Bracers

Fate Breaker Belt

Enchantments

[NEW IN NG+] Lúnda’s Engraving – Bare-handed attacks, Parrying, and Blocking have a chance to deal bonus damage and poison enemies, lowering their Power Level.

– Bare-handed attacks, Parrying, and Blocking have a chance to deal bonus damage and poison enemies, lowering their Power Level. Boon of Wrath

Stunning Fang

Vanaheim Set Bonus

Svartalfheim Set Bonus

Weapon Attachments

Leviathan Axe : Grip of Weighted Recovery

: Grip of Weighted Recovery Blades of Chaos : Cursed Empress Handles

: Cursed Empress Handles Draupnir Spear : Hind of Weightless Recovery

: Hind of Weightless Recovery Shield Rönd: Player Preference

Relic

Hilt of Garm

Spartan Rage

Wrath

Companion – Weapons, Accessories, Runic Summons:

Atreus and Freya: Player Preference

How does it play?

This build uses the new Enchantment Lúnda’s Engraving to give you access to the powerful Vanir Poison Perk from Lúnda’s Lost Cuirass while having Giptumaðr’s Breastplate equipped to grant you Fortune’s Refresh. As both Perks scale off Luck, this build invests heavily in that stat to ensure you’ll have a high chance to proc their effects with your attacks.

Start the encounter by applying poison to your enemies with bare-handed attacks to make the most of your set buffs that increase damage against status-afflicted enemies. This set also increases stun and damage to stunned enemies, so using your fists and shield creates a lot of opportunities for extra punishment on top of status application. Use your Runic Attacks and Hilt of Garm to proc the Fortune’s Refresh Perk to restore Cooldown on your powerful abilities for frequent usage while consistently building up Rage.

Once you have enough in your Spartan Rage Meter, make sure your enemies are status-afflicted and activate Wrath. With the Boon of Wrath and Vanaheim Enchantment Set Bonus, the shockwave from your activation will consume the status and deal massive damage!

The Minefield

Build by: Wilson Santiago, QA Analyst

Try this if you like:

Frequent Rage usage

AoE burst damage

That noise Health and Rage Stones make when they get crunched

Lots of Explosions

This build is all about the RAGE! Using pieces of the new Ares Armor, this set-up boasts high burst damage capabilities by maximizing the chance that Health and Rage Stones drop, turning each one into a deadly blast. Make even the most unassuming arenas a minefield of pain for your enemies with this explosively good combo!

What you’ll need:

Armor:

[NEW IN NG+] Cuirass of Ares – Rage hits have a chance to drop a Health Stone. Health Stones will also grant Rage and all stones trigger bigger explosions.

– Rage hits have a chance to drop a Health Stone. Health Stones will also grant Rage and all stones trigger bigger explosions. Giptumaðr’s Gauntlets

[NEW IN NG+] War Belt of Ares – Activating Rage when Rage Meter is fill increases all damage done for a short duration.

Enchantments:

[NEW IN NG+] Mannvit – Runic/Cooldown stat boost.

– Runic/Cooldown stat boost. [NEW IN NG+] Fjölkyngi – Runic/Vitality stat boost.

Runic/Vitality stat boost. Niflheim Set Bonus

Stone Idol of Souls

Seal of Runic Storm

Eir’s Armament

Boon of Valor

Weapon Attachments:

All: Anything prioritizing high Runic and/or Luck

Relic:

Hilt of Hofuð

Spartan Rage:

Valor

Companion – Weapons:

Atreus and Freya: Player Preference

Companion – Accessories:

All 3: Player Preference

Companion – Runic Summon:

Atreus : Bitter Squirrel

: Bitter Squirrel Freya: Player Preference

How does it play?

This build is very unique and a TON of fun! The primary goal is making use of exploding Health and Rage Stones as much as possible during the fight to turn the ground just as hostile to your enemies as Kratos.

With this set-up, you’ll get incredible value when you activate your Spartan Rage. The Boon of Valor and War Belt of Ares will both provide you a powerful damage buff, while the Cuirass of Ares increases the chance that a Health Stone will drop, as well as the damage caused when you explode them. Additionally, the Cuirass will synergize well with the Stone Idol of Souls Enchantment to give you more consistent Rage replenishment for frequent use.

With this build’s extremely high Luck stat, you’ll have a big chance for a stone to drop from any Runic Attack or Rage hit. Combine that with the Bitter Squirrel Runic Summon and you’ll be stomping stones left and right throughout every encounter.

Once you’ve got the ground covered, get in close and activate the Hilt of Hofuð Relic to keep your enemies locked in place with a Realm Shift while you crush the stones to chain high damage explosions!

Zeus’ Wrath

Build by: Evan Gilbert, QA Analyst

Try this if you like:

Huge AoE damage

Crowd control

Frequent use of Runic Attacks and Relic

Swapping weapons

This build encourages repeated Runic Attacks and Relic usage through Cooldown buffs to keep the ground covered in high-damage AoEs while cycling weapons. Not only does this set-up mete out punishment to multiple enemies at once, but it also emphasizes crowd control and positioning capabilities so you can take full control over the battlefield like a true Spartan general.

Armor:

Giptumaðr’s Breastplate

Berserker Gauntlets

[NEW IN NG+] War Belt of Zeus – Increases Melee and Runic damage by 20%, while increasing damage received by 40%.

Enchantments:

[NEW IN NG+] Vald – Cooldown/Strength stat boost.

– Cooldown/Strength stat boost. [NEW IN NG+] Mannvit – Runic/Cooldown stat boost.

– Runic/Cooldown stat boost. [NEW IN NG+] Hjartablóð – Vitality/Luck stat boost.

– Vitality/Luck stat boost. [NEW IN NG+] Guiding Light Engraving – Chance to increase Strength, Runic, and Luck of Kratos’ weapons.

– Chance to increase Strength, Runic, and Luck of Kratos’ weapons. [NEW IN NG+] Fallen Stars Engraving – Greatly reduces damage taken when using a Runic Attack or Relic.

– Greatly reduces damage taken when using a Runic Attack or Relic. Attuned Runic Gem

Seal of the Runic Storm

Boon of Wrath

Use for Multiple Enemy Encounters : Eir’s Armaments

: [NEW IN NG+] Use for Boss Encounters: Radiance Engraving – Chance to grant a Blessing of Runic on any last-second evade.

Leviathan Axe:

Attachment : Grip of the Nine Realms – Chosen for stat boost, do not use Momentous Shift unless necessary as it will consume your Permafrost gauge.

: Grip of the Nine Realms – Chosen for stat boost, do not use Momentous Shift unless necessary as it will consume your Permafrost gauge. Light Runic : Winter’s Bite

: Winter’s Bite Heavy Runic: Mists of Helheim

Blades of Chaos:

Attachment : Pommels of the True Flame

: Pommels of the True Flame Light Runic : Flame of Anguish

: Flame of Anguish Heavy Runic: Meteoric Slam

Draupnir Spear:

Attachment : Hind of Weightless Recovery

: Hind of Weightless Recovery Light Runic : Whisper of the World

: Whisper of the World Heavy Runic: Vindsvalr’s Windstorm

Shield:

Dauntless Shield

Rönd of Expedition

Relic:

Hilt of Hrotti

Spartan Rage:

Wrath

Companion – Weapons, Accessories, Runic Summons:

Atreus and Freya: Player Preference

How does it play?

This build is especially great when dealing with groups of enemies. It has an emphasis on large AoE Runic Attacks and Cooldown reduction, so reaching multiple foes across any arena won’t be a problem. Frequent use of your Runic Attacks and Relic may leave Kratos vulnerable while he casts them, so be careful with your timing and positioning when using this build.

Begin an encounter by using the Hilt of Hrotti. This Relic will apply a mark to enemies that heavily reduces Cooldown when dealing damage to them. Then quickly use a Runic Attack from each weapon to activate the effect of the Seal of Runic Storm for additional Bifröst damage. If you need to group enemies up, use the Draupnir Spear’s Light Runic Attack Whisper of the World before you start applying your heavy-hitting AoEs.

Continue cycling through your weapons while using your Runic Attacks to build momentum which will result in even more buffs and reductions in cooldown times. Since you will be applying status effects with your Runic Attacks, once your Spartan Rage Meter has filled you can activate Wrath to deal heavy damage.

Hopefully these builds have given you a few ideas for how to power through New Game Plus in God of War: Ragnarok. The New Game Plus mode only arrived in the game about a week ago as a free update. If you’ve still got the game installed on your PS5 or PS4, you can download the update now. New Game Plus will be automatically added to any fresh God of War: Ragnarok install from now on.