‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

What Was The Most Memorable Midnight Launch You’ve Been To?

2
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: April 24, 2023 at 11:58 am -
Filed to:community post
eb gamesmidnight launch
What Was The Most Memorable Midnight Launch You’ve Been To?
Image: Lawrence K. Ho / Getty

Midnight launches. Some people look back at them with fondness, while others do not. I worked at EB Games for about 4 years and worked a number of different midnight launches, and while I didn’t love all of my time in games retail, there was something special about midnight launches.

Welcome to another community post, where we give you the opportunity to tell us some of your most treasured (or degenerate) gaming memories, opinions, and bits of advice. In this post, I was inspired by the words of Matt Cook in Destructoid, talking about his love for the many midnight launches he had gone to in his gaming life. It’s nice to see somebody care for the events that ex-retail employees like myself put in extra hours to get right.

I’ll go first in saying that I have never been to a midnight launch that I wasn’t actively working at. It wasn’t because I didn’t want to, but because I simply had nobody to go with when I was a teenager. And then by the time I was 17, I worked at EB Games and just worked at midnight launches for the next four years. By the time I was out of EB Games, I couldn’t think of anything worse than being in an EB Games unless I absolutely had to be. I was jaded.

But alas, I loved midnight launches. I loved getting dressed up when the time called for it, with one of the only pictures of me working at one being a low-quality snap of my old store’s Fallout 4 midnight launch. My former manager Kristy and co-worker Kimmie made this great vault door with our store number on it, and I was dressed like a housewife with a Pip-Boy 3000 on my wrist. Big thank you to Kristy for letting me use this picture, it’s a throwback!

midnight launches
That’s me on the right! (Image: Facebook)

Then there was also the midnight launch of the Nintendo Switch, of which I have absolutely no photographic proof. You’re just going to have to trust me on this one. That guy Danny from Channel V was there for some reason, and we talked about The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker. There were so many people crammed into what I still believe to this day is the country’s smallest EB Games, which I’m almost certain was about the size of a shipping container. Happy to be proved wrong!

Those were just a couple of the midnight launches I worked at, and I’ve gotta say that they all felt pretty special. To be so excited about a game that you go outside your house during bedtime hours to buy it, joining others just as excited as you and taking part in whatever activities the retail workers have cooked up? It’s beautiful. It’s so deeply niche. It’s an experience exclusive not just to the gaming world, but to the market of physical video game sales.

And that’s where it ends, really. As digital marketplaces have become the norm as well as the most convenient option for playing a game as soon as it’s available, it seems like midnight launches are becoming somewhat obsolete. Sure, they still happen, but they’re not the only way to get a game before everybody else these days. They’re not even the easiest way to do it. However, they’re still a special kind of event that most video game lovers have been to at least once.

So in saying that, I turn to you. What was the most memorable midnight launch that you’ve ever been to? Let us know!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I worked many midnight launches in my time behind the Electronics Boutique counter, but the most memorable was definitely for Grand Theft Auto 4. We were a small store, but our line was mighty. Everyone was so psyched and happy. We devised a ticket system and handed them out down the line, we kept them entertained while we prepped.

    Things progressed normally enough once the registers opened until we started getting word that the situation in the carpark was dire. People were waiting in the dark to jump customers leaving with collector’s editions. They even mugged a kid, who was carrying it for his dad. We had to get the police involved, people were being chased out of the multistorey carparks with flashlights. My manager gave his own collector’s edition to the kid who’d been robbed.

    A long, wild night.

    Reply

    • So what you’re saying is… it was the *lack* of violent video games which was causing real world violence? 😅

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.