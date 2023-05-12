Almost Every Major Publisher Is Bringing Something To Summer Game Fest 2023

Summer Game Fest 2023 is on the horizon, set to show off some game trailers for stuff you’ve seen before, and even some stuff that you haven’t seen before. What a concept!

But who’s going to be there to show off their old/new stuff?

In the build up to this year’s event, the official Twitter account for Summer Game Fest (aka Keigh-3) has posted the full list of partner companies joining the event. The list includes software developers, big publishers, hardware makers, accessory fellas, card game creators, and more.

See what’s next in video games at #SummerGameFest Follow @Summergamefest for event alerts. Here’s a look at more than 40 partners for 2023. And on June 8, the producers of #TheGameAwards bring you a live showcase from @youtubetheater Tickets: https://t.co/yMhDeIH6jV pic.twitter.com/FeChrVBdLr — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) May 11, 2023

So we’ve got some big hitters there. Xbox and PlayStation are making an appearance — interesting given PlayStation’s now years-long lack of interest in live showcase events. It’s good to see them back on the roster.

But there’s one name that is very much not on the list and that name is Nintendo. The decision to seemingly skip what is now the biggest American show-and-tell in games is a swerve. Then again, they’ve got their Nintendo Live event coming in September and have notably been pulling away from showing off titles not on their own terms. No real surprises there!

And then there are the other omissions: such as Kojima Productions (surprising given Kojima is Keighley’s IRL bestie), Konami, Rockstar, or Koei Tecmo. One could argue that this might mean they’ve got nothing to show off, but I wouldn’t be surprised if any of these teams plan to fly under the wings of bigger companies. Who knows, ol’ Hideo could end up showing off more Death Stranding 2 through PlayStation rather than on their own. Anything’s possible, folks!

The full list of partners for this year’s Summer Game Fest 2023 is:

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco

Behaviour

Capcom

CD Projekt

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Disney

EA

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox

Grinding Gear Games

HoyoVerse

Kabam

Larian Studios

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach Games

Paradox Interactive

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

SEGA

Smilegate Entertainment

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

In terms of when you can catch Summer Game Fest 2023, it’ll be airing live on YouTube on June 11th, 2023 at the following times:

NSW, VIC, QLD, ACT, TAS: 5:00 a.m. AEST

5:00 a.m. AEST NT, SA: 4:30 a.m. ACST

4:30 a.m. ACST WA: 3:00 a.m. AWST

3:00 a.m. AWST NZ: 7:00 a.m. NZDT

Sure, you can set your alarms to these ungodly hours if you want. However, if that sounds awful, don’t worry. You’ll probably see coverage of everything right here.