‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Almost Every Major Publisher Is Bringing Something To Summer Game Fest 2023

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 35 mins ago: May 12, 2023 at 11:59 am -
Filed to:e3 2023
geoff keighleylos angelesNintendoPlayStationsummer game festsummer game fest 2023Xbox
Almost Every Major Publisher Is Bringing Something To Summer Game Fest 2023
Image: Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest 2023 is on the horizon, set to show off some game trailers for stuff you’ve seen before, and even some stuff that you haven’t seen before. What a concept!

But who’s going to be there to show off their old/new stuff?

In the build up to this year’s event, the official Twitter account for Summer Game Fest (aka Keigh-3) has posted the full list of partner companies joining the event. The list includes software developers, big publishers, hardware makers, accessory fellas, card game creators, and more.

So we’ve got some big hitters there. Xbox and PlayStation are making an appearance — interesting given PlayStation’s now years-long lack of interest in live showcase events. It’s good to see them back on the roster.

But there’s one name that is very much not on the list and that name is Nintendo. The decision to seemingly skip what is now the biggest American show-and-tell in games is a swerve. Then again, they’ve got their Nintendo Live event coming in September and have notably been pulling away from showing off titles not on their own terms. No real surprises there!

And then there are the other omissions: such as Kojima Productions (surprising given Kojima is Keighley’s IRL bestie), Konami, Rockstar, or Koei Tecmo. One could argue that this might mean they’ve got nothing to show off, but I wouldn’t be surprised if any of these teams plan to fly under the wings of bigger companies. Who knows, ol’ Hideo could end up showing off more Death Stranding 2 through PlayStation rather than on their own. Anything’s possible, folks!

The full list of partners for this year’s Summer Game Fest 2023 is:

  • Activision
  • Amazon Games
  • Annapurna Interactive
  • Bandai Namco
  • Behaviour
  • Capcom
  • CD Projekt
  • Devolver Digital
  • Digital Extremes
  • Disney
  • EA
  • Epic Games
  • Focus Entertainment
  • Gearbox
  • Grinding Gear Games
  • HoyoVerse
  • Kabam
  • Larian Studios
  • Level Infinite
  • Magic the Gathering
  • Neowiz
  • Netflix
  • Nexon
  • Niantic
  • North Beach Games
  • Paradox Interactive
  • Pearl Abyss
  • Phoenix Labs
  • Plaion
  • PlayStation
  • Pocket Pair
  • Razer
  • Samsung Gaming Hub
  • Second Dinner
  • SEGA
  • Smilegate Entertainment
  • Square Enix
  • Steam
  • Techland
  • Tribeca Festival
  • Ubisoft
  • Warner Bros. Games
  • Xbox

In terms of when you can catch Summer Game Fest 2023, it’ll be airing live on YouTube on June 11th, 2023 at the following times:

  • NSW, VIC, QLD, ACT, TAS: 5:00 a.m. AEST
  • NT, SA: 4:30 a.m. ACST
  • WA: 3:00 a.m. AWST
  • NZ: 7:00 a.m. NZDT

Sure, you can set your alarms to these ungodly hours if you want. However, if that sounds awful, don’t worry. You’ll probably see coverage of everything right here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.