Titanfall 2 Is $4 On Steam, For Gods Sake Buy It Already

Titanfall 2 deal advisories are a personal tradition of mine. The moment Titanfall 2, one of my favourite games and one of the greatest first-person shooters this side of Half-Life 2, goes on sale, I throw up a tweet letting everyone know. I do this because this stompy bot game with a huge, huge heart fucking rules. I now bring this tradition to Kotaku Australia. We will have this conversation at least once a year for every year that this website is ultimately in my charge.

Right now, today, the Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition is just $4 on Steam. That’s right, Four Australian Dollars. A grand total of 90% off its usual $39.95 price tag. That is such an outrageous bargain I don’t even know where to start. Yes, multiplayer is on life-support these days, but the single-player remains utterly superlative. The result of a game-jam-like internal development process that gave each level to different teams, the result is one of the wildest, most imaginative shooter campaigns in years.

At launch, Titanfall 2 was sandwiched between 2016’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 1. In the (admittedly ballsy) attempt to get between two multiplayer giants, Titanfall 2 was a critical darling that ultimately withered on the vine. It’s built a small but mighty fanbase over the years. Whenever developer Respawn mentions any projects it has in the pipe, the question “Titanfall 3 When?” is rarely far behind.

What’s in the Ultimate Edition, you ask? You get:

The Titanfall 2 base game

Jump-Starter Content for multiplayer (all Titans unlocked, all Pilot tacticals unlocked, 500 credits to spend on loadouts, cosmetics and gear, ten 2x XP tokens, and the Underground R-201 Carbine Warpaint)

Deluxe Edition content (Scorch & Ion Prime Titans, Deluxe Edition Warpaint and Nose Art for 6 different Titans, Deluxe Edition camo for all Titans, Pilots and Weapons, Deluxe Edition callsign)

Will you use much of that extra content when the single-player is the primary draw these days? Probably not. But four bucks is four bucks.

Already own the game? Buy it for a mate that hasn’t played it before. Just get around it and thank me later.

You can pick it up on Steam here.