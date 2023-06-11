‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
While You Were Sleeping: Xbox Showcase + Starfield Direct Edition

David Smith

Published 17 mins ago: June 12, 2023 at 6:28 am -
Filed to:while you were sleeping
Image: Bethesda

Good morning, folks, and welcome back to While You Were Sleeping, your breakfast guide to everything you missed overnight. The Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct happened early this morning, dropping a ton of new trailers and information. Here’s the round up:

  • Bethesda dropped nearly a full hour of new footage from Starfield in a new Direct that aired after the Xbox Showcase.
  • Starfield arrives September 6, which is sooner than I expected

Headline items from the Xbox Showcase itself:

  • Fable finally got a trailer, and it featured Richard Ayoade
  • Sea of Thieves‘ follow-up to its A Pirate’s Life update is a partnership with Lucasfilm on a Monkey Island campaign
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty got a new trailer introduced by Keanu Reeves
  • Forza Motorsport got a new trailer and a release date — October 10.
  • Ubisoft dropped the first trailer for Star Wars: Outlaws, the new game from Ubi Massive, creators of The Division
  • Obsidian dropped a trailer for its new fantasy RPG, Avowed
  • And much, much more. It was a stacked showcase. You can see all the trailers in our round up here.

Up next: The PC Gaming Show! Tomorrow: Ubisoft. See you then (and check our list of Australian start times for every showcase still to come).

 

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

