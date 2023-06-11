While You Were Sleeping: Xbox Showcase + Starfield Direct Edition

Good morning, folks, and welcome back to While You Were Sleeping, your breakfast guide to everything you missed overnight. The Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct happened early this morning, dropping a ton of new trailers and information. Here’s the round up:

Bethesda dropped nearly a full hour of new footage from Starfield in a new Direct that aired after the Xbox Showcase.

Starfield arrives September 6, which is sooner than I expected

Headline items from the Xbox Showcase itself:

Fable finally got a trailer, and it featured Richard Ayoade

Sea of Thieves‘ follow-up to its A Pirate’s Life update is a partnership with Lucasfilm on a Monkey Island campaign

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty got a new trailer introduced by Keanu Reeves

Forza Motorsport got a new trailer and a release date — October 10.

Ubisoft dropped the first trailer for Star Wars: Outlaws, the new game from Ubi Massive, creators of The Division

Obsidian dropped a trailer for its new fantasy RPG, Avowed

And much, much more. It was a stacked showcase. You can see all the trailers in our round up here.

Up next: The PC Gaming Show! Tomorrow: Ubisoft. See you then (and check our list of Australian start times for every showcase still to come).