kot-headerlogo-01 A U

See Games Differently

Subscribe

Advertisement
Advertisement

This Week In Games Australia: Stray Gods, Atlas Fallen, And So Many Indies

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
This Week In Games Australia: Stray Gods, Atlas Fallen, And So Many Indies

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week brings a huge moment for the Australian game dev scene with the launch of the long-awaited Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. Joining it in this week’s lineup is flashy action brawler Atlas Fallen, old school RPG with a twist WrestleQuest, 8-bit colony sim Within A Dead City, and the very funny Penny Larceny: Gig Economy Supervillain.

If you’d like a preview of this piece each and every Friday, be sure to check out The Kotaku Australia Podcast. Each week, Emily and I discuss what we’ve been playing and what to keep an eye out for in the week ahead.

Without further ado, here’s what’s out this week.

August 7

Hammer of Virtue (PC)

Videoverse (PC)

Within a Dead City (PC)

August 8

Broforce Forever (XSX, XBO)

Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands (PC)

Ghost Song (PS5, PS4)

Retail release

GORD (PS5, XSX, PC)

I Am Future: Apocalypse Survival (PC)

Penny Larceny: Gig Economy Supervillain (PC)

Red Titans (PC)

Remnant II (XSX)

WrestleQuest (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

August 9

30XX (NS)

Fluffy Milo (NS)

August 10

Atlas Fallen (PS5, XSX)

Lifeless Moon (PC)

Sengoku Dynasty (PC)

Stray (XSX, XBO)

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO) 🇦🇺

August 11

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition (PS5, NS)

Retail release.

Tales & Tactics (PC)

Tunic (PS4, NS)

Retail release.

Turbo Overkill (PC)

August 12

Captains of the Wacky Waters (PC)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement