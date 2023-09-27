Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Super Mario Bros Wonder In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The next evolution of the Mario franchise is coming soon in the form of Super Mario Bros Wonder, a new twist on the 2D side-scrolling format that we know and love.

The title draws its inspiration from the addition of a new item called “Wonder Flowers”, which can change a level’s mechanics, or transform the player into a different and surprising shape. So far, we’ve seen a variety of ways the game intends to challenge the player, from the obstacle courses becoming overwhelmed with bull-like creatures to the pipes turning into moving and wriggling worms.

Oh, and remember when the internet lost it over “Elephant Mario“? Yeah, out of the three Mario games that were teased during the June Nintendo Direct, this is the game where you’ll be able to transform into a Goomba-kicking elephant plumber. During the Wonder-centric Direct from earlier this month, we also got a glimpse at the Bubble and Drill powerups, along with badges that’ll give you unique abilities.

But the best part is that you also get to play as your favourite side characters, from Luigi to Princess Peach and even Daisy, as well as partake in some co-op action with friends. Also, Bowser is now a living castle? Sure, why not?

Working together looks even better than playing on your own since you can ride Yoshi to reach high-up coins or parachutes using your respective caps. It looks completely and utterly chaotic, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the newest Mario instalment.

With the game set to release on October 20, there’s still plenty of time for you to preorder your copy of Super Mario Bros Wonder for cheap.

Where to preorder Super Mario Bros Wonder for cheap in Australia?

Image: Nintendo

From the looks of it, pricing is pretty competitive amongst all Australian retailers.

The cheapest price you can find a copy of Super Mario Bros Wonder is with The Gamesmen for $68, which is then followed by Amazon Australia, Big W, Gorilla Gaming, JB Hi-Fi and Might Ape all offering $69. However, if you want the most bang for your buck, you’re better off grabbing a copy via Amazon, since you’ll score free standard delivery with your order.

Super Mario Bros Wonder will be available in Australia on October 20 and is exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

Image: Nintendo/Kotaku Australia