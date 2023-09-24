This Week In Games Australia: FC 24, Cyberpunk 2077, And Several Thousand Indies

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your quick look at all the games you’ll be playing this week.

Bit on this week. EA Sports FC 24 and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty lead the week’s biggest releases. FC 24 heralds a new era for one of longest-running franchises in the history of the video gaming medium (now sans the FIFA name). Phantom Liberty marks the phoenix-like resurrection of a historic bomb, the moment so many players have been waiting for — the moment Cyberpunk 2077 definitively became a Good Game.

Meanwhile, the indies are going absolutely crazy. There’s so much good indie gear arriving this week, including El Paso Elsewhere, Astronimo, Mineki’s Night Market, My Time At Sandrock, Fortune’s Run, and much more.

As always, if you’d like a little preview of this piece on Friday each week, check out the Kotaku Australia Podcast, in which Emily and I discuss the games we’ve been playing and the ones launching in the week ahead that excite us most. You can find us on your favourite podcast app of choice every single week.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

September 25

El Paso Elsewhere (XSX, PC, XBO)

These Doomed Isles (PC)

Early Access launch

September 26

Astronimo (PC)

Attack of the Karens (PC)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (PS5, XSX, PC)

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Mineko’s Night Market (PC, NS)

My Time At Sandrock (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, XBO)

Paleo Pines (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Terraformers (PC)

Train Sim World 4 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns (NS) 🇦🇺

September 27

Betomis (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Leafy Trails: Lost Soul (PC)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Conquerer of Jiandong (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

September 28

Afterdream (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Carrot: The First Seed (PC)

Fortune’s Run (PC)

Early access launch

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Pizza Possum (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Star Farmer: Warlock of the Universe (PC) 🇦🇺

September 29

Cocoon (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4)

Deflector (XSX, NS, XBO)

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS5)

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror (NS)

