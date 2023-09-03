This Week In Games Australia: Into The Starfield (For The Rest Of Us)

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, I daresay you already know what you’re playing, if you aren’t playing it already. Starfield enters wide release on Wednesday, and may you all have a very nice time among the stars. The game went into early access last Friday and it appears quite a few people bit the bullet and either picked up one of the game’s special editions, or were tempted by the cheapened Game Pass upgrade path. For those that haven’t gotten stuck in, Wednesday’s going to be your day.

Beyond Starfield, there are a handful other releases trying their luck this week. NBA 2K24 drops on Friday. 2K feels secure in launching so close to Starfield because, I assume, the audience overlap is minimal. The NBA 2K whales are ready to get started for another year, and no spacefaring adventure will deter them (unless it is Dwayne Wade going on said adventure).

Baldur’s Gate 3 finally makes its bow on PS5, which is incredible news for those who’ve been waiting for a way to play it comfortably on the couch without the rigmarole of getting your PC to play nice with the TV.

Elsewhere, the indies are still getting a bit of a look-in, with even a few brave enough to launch alongside Starfield. Shout outs to Chants of Sennar and Molly Medusa — fortune favours the bold.

And finally, there’s a few retail releases in the mix, with games like Bear & Breakfast and Warhammer 40K: Boltgun getting physical drops on Switch.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week:

September 5

Abriss: Build to Destroy (PC)

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case (PS5, NS)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PS5)

Bear & Breakfast (NS)

Retail release

Crime Boss: Rockay City (XSX)

Retail release

Rune Factory 3 Special (PC, NS)

Retail release on Switch

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun (NS)

Retail release

September 6

Chants of Sennar (PC)

Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit (PC)

Starfield (XSX, PC)

September 8

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect (PC)

Elderand (NS)

Fae Farm (NS)

NBA 2K24 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Rift Sweepers (PC)

Toss! 🍌(Meta Quest, Steam VR, PSVR2)