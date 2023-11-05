This Week In Games Australia: Call Of Duty, Like A Dragon, And All These Indies

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week is another busy one, with a pair of major titles surrounded on all sides by indies. I can understand why the indies don’t fear the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name — these are niche titles, in a way. You get them or you don’t. Call of Duty has carved out its audience over decades, and it’s rare to see it bring in new players. Like A Dragon Gaiden is a Japanese crime drama with arcade beat-em-up sensibilities. In both cases, you either get it or you don’t. Thus, there’s less fear of launching around a game like Starfield or Spider-Man 2, for which hype is much more broad.

The indies are racking up a ton of wins this week, with games like Salt & Sacrifice, Gunhead, While the Iron’s Hot and Cuisineer finally launching.

There’s a lot to chew through, so let’s get started. Here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

November 6

Home Safety Hotline (PC)

Never Ending Beyond (PC)

Ratopia (PC)

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

November 7

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, XSX, PC)

Cities: Skylines II (PC)

Retail release

Let’s Sing 2024 (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Roboquest (XSX, PC)

Salt & Sacrifice (PC, NS)

Spellforce: Conquest of Eo (PS5, XSX)

Stray (XSX, XBO)

Retail release

Stronghold: Definitive Edition (PC)

The Invincible (PS5, XSX)

Typecast (PC)

November 8

Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express (PS5, NS)

Artifice: War Tactics (PC)

Beyond Sunset (PC)

Early access

Catan: Console Edition – Super Deluxe (PS5, NS)

Cobalt Core (PC, NS)

Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing (PS5, NS)

Doomsday Paradise (PC)

Gunhead (PS5, PC)

Wantless: Solace at World’s End (PC)

While the Iron’s Hot (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

November 9

Berzerk: Recharged (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Cuisineer (PC)

Dungeons 4 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Nine Years of Shadows (NS)

Sanabi (PC, NS)

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

November 10

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition (NS)

Spells & Secrets (PS5, NS)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5, XBX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)