We Made A Retro Rugby World Cup Game With Asahi & If You Play, You Could Win $4k Worth Of Prizes

We’ve spent so much time talking about video games, it was high time we actually made one.

To help celebrate the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 in Paris, we teamed up with Asahi to create a classic retro-inspired arcade game called Scrum Saga.

Drawing from Asahi’s Japanese roots, the game takes inspiration from the classic JRPG retro arcade aesthetic and blends it with Australia’s hardcore love of rugby. I’m a huge retro JRPG nerd, and I’m so impressed with the level of detail the team put into this one. The sprites have that classic Akira Toriyama Chrono Trigger design and the music and sound effects play through a classic 8-bit MIDI chip tune.

To celebrate the launch of Scrum Saga, we’re running a competition to see who can score the highest in our game, and we’re offering major prizes to players who compete.

If you’re keen to check out our game, you can start playing it online here either on desktop or mobile. You can either play a practice mode to get the hang of the game or the official challenge run, that will log your score and might net you the grand prize.

Whoever triumphs the online leaderboard with the overall highest recorded score on desktop and mobile will be taking home a major home entertainment pack valued at $4,000 total that will include:

We’re also taking classic retro arcade nostalgia to the next level by bringing our game to live venues. Scrum Saga has been ported onto four different retro arcade machines that you can play at these venues:

Steyne Hotel – 75 The Corso, Manly, 2095 NSW

Royal Oak Hotel – 28 Bay St, Double Bay, 2028 NSW

The Rocksia Hotel – 299 Princes Hwy, Banksia NSW 2216

Turf Bar – 131-141 Queen St, Melbourne, 3000 VIC

The players who score the highest on each individual leaderboard at each venue will receive a voucher for that venue worth $500, valid until the 31st of December 2023.

The game is pretty simple, so don’t worry too much about having to learn intense mechanics. Just like Temple Run or Subway Surfers, the aim of the game is to move the character across the screen to collect items while dodging enemy rugby players looking to pin you down.

As you keep playing, more obstacles will spawn, meaning you’ll have to have those fast reflexes to keep going. You’ll also find power-ups that will briefly make you invincible, letting you tackle enemy players that will give you bonus points.

Every player gets unlimited attempts to reach the high score, so you’ll have plenty of time to learn the game, nail down timings and figure out what lane is the safest to stay in.

I don’t mean to flex, but I’ll be very impressed if anyone is able to beat my personal best.

After you’re done with the attempt, just enter your name and you’ll be in the running.

Best of luck to you all!

Click here to play Scrum Saga

T&Cs can be found here.