Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Reviews Are Calling It The Best Superhero Game Ever

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review embargo broke overnight, and already the internet is abuzz with praise for the title ahead of its October 20 release. As the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, it has big boots to fill, and according to critic reviews it’s done exactly that and then some in slick, web-slinging style. There’s a lot of love for the human touch and heart evident in the game’s storyline, as well as praise for cleverly crafted gameplay sequences and that faithful comic book flair, with some outlets calling it arguably the “best Marvel game ever.”

Kotaku Australia’s own David Smith reviewed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and called it “one of the most visually beautiful games of the year,” while also showcasing a “ripper superhero yarn” to boot – saying the game “has plenty to say, for those who are willing to follow it into the grim, grey space beyond the flashy cape fights and quips.” David put it nice and simply when it comes to just where studio Insomniac stands in terms of their work on superhero games: “nobody is doing it like them.”

Metacritic scores seem to agree, with Spider-Man 2 already copping a tidy 91 aggregate score based on 122 critic reviews – although we may see this score change as more reviews drop after release day.

While you’ll have to make your mind up for yourself once Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20, we’ve rounded up reviews from round the corner to around the world to see what critics are saying about the upcoming superhero blockbuster title.

The Aussies

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

GamesHub’s Leah Williams gave it a huge 5 Stars, saying, “As a sequel to one of the most impressive games of its era, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was weighed down by expectations. But Insomniac Games has turned these expectations on their head, spinning a Spider-story that brims with confidence, style, and most importantly – an essential human touch.”

Well Played gave it a perfect 10 (with a great “effin’ symbi-oath” pun to boot), saying “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a masterful example of passionate game creation, blending a white-knuckle comic book adventure with the beautiful pathos of being human. It is sensational. It is spectacular. It is Spider-Man. (Two).”

Player 2 gave it an A- on their alphabetical scoring scale, saying “only technical flaws hold Peter and Miles’ latest web-slinging adventure back from excellence.”

Checkpoint Gaming awarded the game a lofty 9.5, saying “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is an incredibly strong follow-up that really sets the standard when it comes to superhero games. Its story is heartfelt and delivered by a genuinely likeable cast of characters, and when it comes to traversal and combat, you won’t find a slicker experience out there. There’s still simply no better feeling than web-swinging through New York City. With an open world full of fun distractions and a level of polish by Insomniac Games that is unrivalled, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 really will make your senses tingle in the best way possible.”

Press Start gave it a 9, saying, “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 cleverly pairs its added width and breadth with more depth and meaningful new gameplay and story opportunities. There’s rarely a moment here that doesn’t feel thrilling, enchanting, heartbreaking, awe-inspiring or some combination of it all. Beyond untangling the finer threads of its design or narrative ambitions though, it’s genuinely just the most fun, gorgeous open world superhero game out there.”

The rest of the world

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Kotaku US didn’t give Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 a score (we don’t do those around here), but called it “by far the best game in the series, with a story that’s unexpectedly impactful in its depiction of friendship, resentment, and loss. Though they don’t always land, the game takes some bigger thematic swings than its predecessors. At the same time, it’s still fundamentally a popcorn blockbuster; an all-time great depiction of Spider-Man on the screen that’s not quite the all-time classic game Insomniac feels capable of creating. I hope I sound conflicted, because I am.”

COGConnected gave the game a perfect 100 score, saying “Spider-Man 2 is the greatest superhero game ever made. Period. The way it builds off the foundation laid by 2018’s Spider-Man is a shining example of how to create a sequel. It pulls no punches when evolving the experience, delivering an unforgettable ride that unequivocally demands your attention. Other developers need to take note – this is how you expand upon a franchise. Spider-Man 2 caught me in its web from the opening scene and didn’t let go until the credits rolled. Now, excuse me; I need to go play it again and again and again.”

IGN awarded it an 8, saying “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 delivers Insomniac’s best tale yet, and despite its open world falling short, is a reliably fun superhero power trip.”

Eurogamer gave it a 4 out of 5 Stars, saying “at once a little simple and a little over-stuffed, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still above all a game of immense charm and fluid, free-form style.”

GamesRadar awarded the game 5 stars, saying “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 improves on its predecessor across the board, while saluting the superhero genre over the last 30 years as a whole. With a captivating narrative and unrivalled spectacle, it’s the quintessential superhero game, in story and mechanical terms.”

GameSpot scored it an 8, saying “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may largely give us more of what we’ve played in Insomniac’s previous Spider-Man games, but that winning formula is still so damn fun that it really doesn’t matter. The story’s exploration of loneliness is fantastic, creating gripping new narratives for the two heroes, Peter and Miles, as well as the two main villains, Kraven and Venom. Spider-Man 2 unites all four characters in a riveting narrative throughline you’ll want to see all the way through and has the gameplay hooks to keep you engaged the whole ride.”

Destructoid scored the game a ‘Superb’ 9 out of 10, and said “Insomniac never takes itself too seriously, even with the heavier themes of loss and anxiety that echo throughout this sequel, as a result of the events of prior games. One minute you could be fighting one of the goofiest villains in comic history, and the next, you’re watching someone reckon with the loss of a close family member. It’s a rollercoaster of a game.”

Forbes’ Paul Tassi gave the game an 8.5 out of 10, saying “Spider-Man 2 is a great game held back by its early pacing and a largely superfluous open world. The main storyline is gripping, the voicework is top-notch, the visuals are excellent, the fighting is fun. So there is a lot to love here, and most of it you would probably love from the original.”

The Guardian awarded the title 5 Stars, calling the title one “everyone with a PS5 should experience, augmented by an admirable range of accessibility options to ensure as wide a group of potential players as possible can be Spider-Man. This is what mainstream action adventure video games should be: a big, wholehearted fantasy, invested with rewarding details and loaded with conflict and emotion. In all the ways that count, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the embodiment of that famous Stan Lee motto: Excelsior!”

Game Informer gave it a 9.5, saying “Insomniac has nailed that rarest of video game development feats. The team has landed a trilogy of games that all stand strong on their own merits but unite into a sweeping saga made better by experiencing its entirety. While more Spider-Man games will inevitably expand this mythology in new directions, there’s no need to wait. With Spider- Man 2, the developer has found what makes superhero stories worth telling (and retelling) and given its likeable heroes the journey they deserve.”

The New York Times didn’t give a score but did call the game a “friendly neighbourhood masterpiece,” saying “If you own a PlayStation 5 and you like superheroes or epic action-packed games, or if you simply enjoy web-slinging around Manhattan, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a blast to play. It expands on all of the things that made the previous games magical, putting a spin on the already-great combat system and adding fresh New York streets to explore.”

PCMag gave it a 4 out of 5, saying “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is an incredibly polished sequel that perfects the previous games’ combat and delivers new, exciting ways to traverse New York City as you beat up bad guys.”

VGC awarded it 5 Stars, saying “Marvel Spider-Man 2 is an incredibly confident sequel and one of 2023’s best games. Incredibly fun to play, fast-paced and full of heart, it takes the best of the Spider-Man lore, and the best of Insomniac’s penchant for excellent gameplay sequences, and combines them for arguably the best Marvel game ever.”

There’s a pretty clear amount of love across the board for the next Spidey game based on these reviews – and it looks like there’s some pretty big calls being made about where the game ranks when it comes to other superhero titles out there. It’s shaping up to be a big one, that’s for sure – but you can decide for yourself once and for all when it’s officially out on October 20.

Will you be picking up Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Let us know in the comments.

Lead Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Insomniac