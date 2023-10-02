October Is A Scary Good Time For Game Releases

October is here and it’s clear that 2023 is not done showering us with video games. This month sees the release of the long-, long-, long-awaited sequel to a classic Xbox 360 horror game, a sneaky new stab-stab simulator, a speedy hedgehog who definitely doesn’t need another cup of coffee, another chance to wear cardboard boxes on our heads, and the hero simply known as Spider-Man.
Let’s get into it.
Bilkins’ Folly – October 2
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows
Bilkins’ Folly sees you take on the role of Percival Bilkins as he endeavors to find his lost family members. Set across a variety of islands, the game promises treasure hunting and minigames. Pettable dog? You betcha.
The Lamplighters League – October 3
Play it on: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows
The Lamplighters League is from the team that brought us Shadowrun Returns and Battletech. Featuring turn-based tactical combat and a globe-spanning adventure, this Xbox and Windows game arrives on October 3.
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – October 3
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows
The latest in the ongoing series of strategy role-playing games, Disgaea 7 has over 40 character classes and a variety of new features, like Hell Mode and Item Reincarnation. Disgaea 7 launches on October 3.
Silent Hope – October 3
Featuring adorable chibi characters and a fusion of action-RPG and farming gameplay, Silent Hope sets you off on a fantasy adventure stocked with dungeons and treasure.
Scorn – October 3
Play it on: PS5
Released on Xbox and PC last year, this slow-paced first-person adventure is heavily inspired by the stylings of the legendary Swiss surrealist artist H.R. Giger. It arrives on PS5 on October 3, 2023.
Station to Station – October 3
Play it on: Windows
Station to Station is a train sim featuring management challenges and cute, blocky graphics.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage – October 5
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows
If Assassin’s Creed as of late has felt too different from the original concept of sneaky parkour action in urban settings, you may wish to check out Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It’s hard not to look at Mirage and get those early AC vibes.
Front Mission 2: Remake – October 5
Play it on: Switch
Front Mission 2 returns from 1997 as a remake on the Nintendo Switch. This new release marks the first time Front Mission 2 will hit markets outside of Japan. Featuring tactical mech smashing strategy in a near-future scenario, Front Mission 2: Remake arrives on October 5.
Wargroove 2 – October 5
Wargroove 2 is a strategy role-playing game with some wonderful character designs and online multiplayer in versus and co-op modes for up to four players.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – October 5
Play it on: Switch
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope brings its witchcraft-themed horror tale to the Switch on October 5.
Detective Pikachu Returns – October 6
Play it on: Switch
He’s back! Pikachu has got some new mysteries to solve with Detective Pikachu Returns, arriving on Nintendo Switch on October 6.
Sword Art Online Last Recollection – October 6
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows
Releasing on October 6, Sword Art Online Last Recollection casts the anime’s War of the Underworld plot as an action-RPG with offline single-player and online modes for up to four players.
Borderlands 3 – October 6
Play it on: Switch
The cartoony, wise-cracking FPS/RPG arrives on Switch on October 6 with the base game and multiple DLC expansions like Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, and more.
Roblox – October 10
Roblox, the long-running free-to-play child distraction tool, makes its debut on PlayStation consoles on October 10.
Forza Motorsport – October 10
Play it on: Xbox Series X/S, Windows
The latest in the long-running series of racing games from Xbox Game Studios, Forza Motorsport returns on October 10 with over 500 cars and 20 locations featuring varied track layouts. The game also boasts more than 800 performance upgrades.
Lil Gator Game – October 11
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
If you’re looking for a cute open-world adventure in which you can hang out with some animal pals, take photographs, and engage in all kinds of outdoor shenanigans, you may want to check out Lil Gator Game. I mean, if you want.
Total War: Pharaoh – October 11
Play it on: Windows
The Total War strategy series voyages to Egypt, offering you the chance to show off just how tactical of a Pharaoh you can be. You’ll have to contend with vicious armies in addition to dynamic weather and fire.
Honkai: Star Rail – October 11
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Windows, Android, iOS
MiHoYo’s ultra-popular RPG phenom Honkai: Star Rail arrives on PlayStation, Windows, and mobile platforms on October 11.
River City: Rival Showdown – October 11 (PC) / October 12 (Consoles)
Play it on: PS4, Switch, Windows
With reimagined 2.5D-esque visuals, River City: Rival Showdown brings the 1989 NES classic beat ‘em up to the 21st century. This time you’ll hit the rough streets of River City to explore new stories and a new fighting mode, Double Dragon Duel 2023.
Batman Arkham Trilogy – October 13
Play it on: Switch
Darlings of the PS360 era Batman: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City join the 2015 entry Arkham Knight for this all-in-one package that includes the three games’ post-release DLC as well. The less favorably received 2013 prequel Batman: Arkham Origins is not a part of this release.
Lords of the Fallen – October 13
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows
A sequel to 2014’s Lords of the Fallen, this soulslike takes place 1,000 years after the first game and promises a world five times larger than the original. Lords of the Fallen releases on October 13.
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – October 16
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S
SpongeBob SquarePants’ 3D platformer Cosmic Shake arrives on PlayStation and Xbox consoles on October 16.
Skull Island: Rise of Kong – October 17
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows
Skull Island: Rise of Kong is a third-person action-adventure game based on the legendary King Kong franchise, exploring the origins of Kong while letting you bash the crap out of dinosaurs.
Sonic Superstars – October 17
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows
Out on October 17, Sonic Superstars is a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer featuring Sonic, Miles, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as they endeavor to take on Doctor Eggman yet again.
Wizard with a Gun – October 17
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows
You’re a wizard, so here’s a gun. Wizard with a Gun features online cooperative play and the ability to customize your own magical guns and bullets. You’ll get to fire them at baddies across procedurally generated levels.
Hellboy Web of Wyrd – October 18
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows
With an art style that aims to capture the spirit of the comics, Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelike brawler that tells an original story woven from independent narrative sections. Hellboy himself is voiced by the late Lance Reddick.
Cavern of Dreams – October 19
Play it on: Windows
If you’re looking for some N64-era vibes, you may wish to put Cavern of Dreams’ October 19 release date on your calendar. A 3D platformer, Cavern of Dreams features varied gameplay scenarios and nostalgia-inducing graphics.
The 7th Guest VR – October 19
Play it on: PS VR2, Windows (VR Only)
A VR experience for the PS5 and PC, The 7th Guest is a creepy-looking remake of the classic ‘90s CD-ROM game full of ghostly puzzles and eerie abandoned mansion vibes.
Endless Dungeon – October 19
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows
Endless Dungeon brings its tactics-based roguelite gameplay to consoles and PC on October 19. Trapped on an abandoned space station, you and your crew will have to fend off waves of aliens desperate to get to your crystal.
Gargoyles Remastered – October 19
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows
Join up with Goliath and co. with the return of Gargoyles, originally released on the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo in 1995. The remaster features updated visuals, animations, and sound design as well as new features like rewind.
Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue – October 19
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows
Out on October 19, Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue is a visual novel in which you have no choice but to participate in a reality show against your will.
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged – October 19
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged puts you behind the wheel of some classic toy car designs across a variety of tracks set in everything from mini-golf courses to arcades.
Cattails: Wildwood Story – October 20
Play it on: Windows
If you love a good farm sim but have been woefully disappointed that you can’t be a cat, maybe check out Cattails: Wildwood story on October 20.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – October 20
Play it on: PS5
The follow-up to Insomniac’s lauded open-world Spider-Man action-adventure game is back with an even grander scope: The sequel features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, more than 65 different suits, and an expanded map, featuring Brooklyn and Queens.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – October 20
Play it on: Switch
The Mushroom Kingdom is looking really trippy in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Starring eight playable characters (with local multiplayer), the game features new “Wonder Flowers” that bring dynamic changes to the environment. Other new items include the Elephant Fruit, which transforms your character into, yup, an elephant.
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria – October 24
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria sees you delve deep into the mines of Middle-earth. Packed with survival elements, and featuring cooperative multiplayer for up to eight players, you’ll face numerous environmental threats in addition to hordes of orcs.
Crymachina – October 24
Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows
Crymachina features robot girls, fast-paced action-RPG gameplay, and a quest to become a real human. The game launches on PlayStation consoles, Switch, and PC on October 24.
Cities: Skylines II – October 24
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows
Cities: Skylines II lets you build and manage a city with dynamic weather, complex economic systems, with all the tools you need to design roads, infrastructure, and more.
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 – October 24
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows
The Metal Gear franchise returns on modern consoles and PC with a collection including the following classic games:
- Metal Gear (MSX)
- Metal Gear (NES)
- Snake’s Revenge
- Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
- Metal Gear Solid
- Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
Vertigo 2 – October 24
Play it on: PS VR2 (VR Only)
Landing on PS VR2 on October 24, Vertigo 2 features unique environments and trippy visuals, with shooter combat against a wide variety of enemy threats.
Ghostrunner 2 – October 26
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows
If you’re looking for some fast-paced, first-person, katana-wielding action, mark October 26 on your calendar for Ghostrunner 2’s release. You can check out a free demo on consoles and PC right now.
Dave the Diver – October 26
Play it on: Switch
Dave the Diver makes its debut on Nintendo’s hybrid console on October 26. With its pixel-art charm, RPG mechanics, and gorgeous underwater vistas, Dave the Diver offers a diversity of gameplay, including tons of side-quests and minigames.
Alan Wake 2 – October 27
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows
Finally. a long-overdue sequel to the 2010 game that first introduced us to the saga of author Alan Wake and the mysterious events of Bright Falls. Featuring two protagonists, you take on the roles of both Alan Wake and newcomer Saga Anderson in two intertwined single-player campaigns.
EA Sports UFC 5 – October 27
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S
The new UFC game from EA Sports arrives on October 27 with dynamic cuts, bruises, and swelling, as well as cinematic replays.
Jusant – October 31
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows
A stylish action-puzzle game, Jusant will see you put your climbing chops to the test with a tower of epic proportions and varied environments.
And that’s it for game releases in October 2023. With so many games to choose from, which are you checking out on day one?
