October Is A Scary Good Time For Game Releases

October is here and it’s clear that 2023 is not done showering us with video games. This month sees the release of the long-, long-, long-awaited sequel to a classic Xbox 360 horror game, a sneaky new stab-stab simulator, a speedy hedgehog who definitely doesn’t need another cup of coffee, another chance to wear cardboard boxes on our heads, and the hero simply known as Spider-Man.

Let’s get into it.

Bilkins’ Folly – October 2

WebbySoft / GameTrailers



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

Bilkins’ Folly sees you take on the role of Percival Bilkins as he endeavors to find his lost family members. Set across a variety of islands, the game promises treasure hunting and minigames. Pettable dog? You betcha.

The Lamplighters League – October 3

Harebrained Schemes / Xbox



Play it on: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

The Lamplighters League is from the team that brought us Shadowrun Returns and Battletech. Featuring turn-based tactical combat and a globe-spanning adventure, this Xbox and Windows game arrives on October 3.

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – October 3

Nippon Ichi Software / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

The latest in the ongoing series of strategy role-playing games, Disgaea 7 has over 40 character classes and a variety of new features, like Hell Mode and Item Reincarnation. Disgaea 7 launches on October 3.

Silent Hope – October 3

Marvelous / Nintendo



Play it on: Switch, Windows

Featuring adorable chibi characters and a fusion of action-RPG and farming gameplay, Silent Hope sets you off on a fantasy adventure stocked with dungeons and treasure.

Scorn – October 3

Ebb Softrware / Kotaku



Play it on: PS5

Released on Xbox and PC last year, this slow-paced first-person adventure is heavily inspired by the stylings of the legendary Swiss surrealist artist H.R. Giger. It arrives on PS5 on October 3, 2023.

Station to Station – October 3

Galaxy Grove / IGN



Play it on: Windows

Station to Station is a train sim featuring management challenges and cute, blocky graphics.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – October 5

Ubisoft

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

If Assassin’s Creed as of late has felt too different from the original concept of sneaky parkour action in urban settings, you may wish to check out Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It’s hard not to look at Mirage and get those early AC vibes.

Front Mission 2: Remake – October 5

G-Craft / Nintendo

Play it on: Switch

Front Mission 2 returns from 1997 as a remake on the Nintendo Switch. This new release marks the first time Front Mission 2 will hit markets outside of Japan. Featuring tactical mech smashing strategy in a near-future scenario, Front Mission 2: Remake arrives on October 5.

Wargroove 2 – October 5

Robotality / Nintendo



Play it on: Switch, Windows

Wargroove 2 is a strategy role-playing game with some wonderful character designs and online multiplayer in versus and co-op modes for up to four players.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – October 5

Supermassive Games / PlayStation



Play it on: Switch

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope brings its witchcraft-themed horror tale to the Switch on October 5.

Detective Pikachu Returns – October 6

Nintendo

Play it on: Switch

He’s back! Pikachu has got some new mysteries to solve with Detective Pikachu Returns, arriving on Nintendo Switch on October 6.

Sword Art Online Last Recollection – October 6

Aquria/Bandai Namco



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Releasing on October 6, Sword Art Online Last Recollection casts the anime’s War of the Underworld plot as an action-RPG with offline single-player and online modes for up to four players.

Borderlands 3 – October 6

Gearbox / GameSpot



Play it on: Switch

The cartoony, wise-cracking FPS/RPG arrives on Switch on October 6 with the base game and multiple DLC expansions like Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, and more.

Roblox – October 10

Roblox Corporation / GameTrailers



Play it on: PS5, PS4

Roblox, the long-running free-to-play child distraction tool, makes its debut on PlayStation consoles on October 10.

Forza Motorsport – October 10

Turn 10 Studios



Play it on: Xbox Series X/S, Windows

The latest in the long-running series of racing games from Xbox Game Studios, Forza Motorsport returns on October 10 with over 500 cars and 20 locations featuring varied track layouts. The game also boasts more than 800 performance upgrades.

Lil Gator Game – October 11

MegaWobble / Nintendo



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

If you’re looking for a cute open-world adventure in which you can hang out with some animal pals, take photographs, and engage in all kinds of outdoor shenanigans, you may want to check out Lil Gator Game. I mean, if you want.

Total War: Pharaoh – October 11

Creative Assembly



Play it on: Windows

The Total War strategy series voyages to Egypt, offering you the chance to show off just how tactical of a Pharaoh you can be. You’ll have to contend with vicious armies in addition to dynamic weather and fire.

Honkai: Star Rail – October 11

miHoYo

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Windows, Android, iOS

MiHoYo’s ultra-popular RPG phenom Honkai: Star Rail arrives on PlayStation, Windows, and mobile platforms on October 11.

River City: Rival Showdown – October 11 (PC) / October 12 (Consoles)

Arc System Works / GameTrailers



Play it on: PS4, Switch, Windows

With reimagined 2.5D-esque visuals, River City: Rival Showdown brings the 1989 NES classic beat ‘em up to the 21st century. This time you’ll hit the rough streets of River City to explore new stories and a new fighting mode, Double Dragon Duel 2023.

Batman Arkham Trilogy – October 13

Play it on: Switch

Warner Bros. Games / Nintendo



Darlings of the PS360 era Batman: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City join the 2015 entry Arkham Knight for this all-in-one package that includes the three games’ post-release DLC as well. The less favorably received 2013 prequel Batman: Arkham Origins is not a part of this release.

Lords of the Fallen – October 13

CI Games / PlayStation

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

A sequel to 2014’s Lords of the Fallen, this soulslike takes place 1,000 years after the first game and promises a world five times larger than the original. Lords of the Fallen releases on October 13.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – October 16

Purple Lamp Studios / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

SpongeBob SquarePants’ 3D platformer Cosmic Shake arrives on PlayStation and Xbox consoles on October 16.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong – October 17

IguanaBee / GameSpot



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is a third-person action-adventure game based on the legendary King Kong franchise, exploring the origins of Kong while letting you bash the crap out of dinosaurs.

Sonic Superstars – October 17

Sega

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Out on October 17, Sonic Superstars is a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer featuring Sonic, Miles, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as they endeavor to take on Doctor Eggman yet again.

Wizard with a Gun – October 17

Devolver Digital



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

You’re a wizard, so here’s a gun. Wizard with a Gun features online cooperative play and the ability to customize your own magical guns and bullets. You’ll get to fire them at baddies across procedurally generated levels.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd – October 18

Upstream Arcade / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

With an art style that aims to capture the spirit of the comics, Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelike brawler that tells an original story woven from independent narrative sections. Hellboy himself is voiced by the late Lance Reddick.

Cavern of Dreams – October 19

Bynine Studio

Play it on: Windows

If you’re looking for some N64-era vibes, you may wish to put Cavern of Dreams’ October 19 release date on your calendar. A 3D platformer, Cavern of Dreams features varied gameplay scenarios and nostalgia-inducing graphics.

The 7th Guest VR – October 19

Vertigo Games / PlayStation



Play it on: PS VR2, Windows (VR Only)

A VR experience for the PS5 and PC, The 7th Guest is a creepy-looking remake of the classic ‘90s CD-ROM game full of ghostly puzzles and eerie abandoned mansion vibes.

Endless Dungeon – October 19

Amplitutde Studios / Xbox



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Endless Dungeon brings its tactics-based roguelite gameplay to consoles and PC on October 19. Trapped on an abandoned space station, you and your crew will have to fend off waves of aliens desperate to get to your crystal.

Gargoyles Remastered – October 19

Empty Clip Studios / DisneyD23

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Join up with Goliath and co. with the return of Gargoyles, originally released on the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo in 1995. The remaster features updated visuals, animations, and sound design as well as new features like rewind.

Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue – October 19

Dreamloop Games / GameTrailers



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Out on October 19, Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue is a visual novel in which you have no choice but to participate in a reality show against your will.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged – October 19

Milestone / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged puts you behind the wheel of some classic toy car designs across a variety of tracks set in everything from mini-golf courses to arcades.

Cattails: Wildwood Story – October 20

Falcon Development

Play it on: Windows

If you love a good farm sim but have been woefully disappointed that you can’t be a cat, maybe check out Cattails: Wildwood story on October 20.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – October 20

Insomniac Games / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5

The follow-up to Insomniac’s lauded open-world Spider-Man action-adventure game is back with an even grander scope: The sequel features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, more than 65 different suits, and an expanded map, featuring Brooklyn and Queens.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – October 20

Nintendo

Play it on: Switch

The Mushroom Kingdom is looking really trippy in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Starring eight playable characters (with local multiplayer), the game features new “Wonder Flowers” that bring dynamic changes to the environment. Other new items include the Elephant Fruit, which transforms your character into, yup, an elephant.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria – October 24

Free Range Games / GameSpot



Play it on: PS5, Windows

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria sees you delve deep into the mines of Middle-earth. Packed with survival elements, and featuring cooperative multiplayer for up to eight players, you’ll face numerous environmental threats in addition to hordes of orcs.

Crymachina – October 24

FuRyu / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

Crymachina features robot girls, fast-paced action-RPG gameplay, and a quest to become a real human. The game launches on PlayStation consoles, Switch, and PC on October 24.

Cities: Skylines II – October 24

Colossal Order / IGN



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Cities: Skylines II lets you build and manage a city with dynamic weather, complex economic systems, with all the tools you need to design roads, infrastructure, and more.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 – October 24

Konami

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

The Metal Gear franchise returns on modern consoles and PC with a collection including the following classic games:

Metal Gear (MSX)

Metal Gear (NES)

Snake’s Revenge

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Vertigo 2 – October 24

Zach Tsiakalis-Brown / Zulubo Productions

Play it on: PS VR2 (VR Only)

Landing on PS VR2 on October 24, Vertigo 2 features unique environments and trippy visuals, with shooter combat against a wide variety of enemy threats.

Ghostrunner 2 – October 26

One More Level / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

If you’re looking for some fast-paced, first-person, katana-wielding action, mark October 26 on your calendar for Ghostrunner 2’s release. You can check out a free demo on consoles and PC right now.

Dave the Diver – October 26

Mintrocket

Play it on: Switch

Dave the Diver makes its debut on Nintendo’s hybrid console on October 26. With its pixel-art charm, RPG mechanics, and gorgeous underwater vistas, Dave the Diver offers a diversity of gameplay, including tons of side-quests and minigames.

Alan Wake 2 – October 27

Remedy / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Finally. a long-overdue sequel to the 2010 game that first introduced us to the saga of author Alan Wake and the mysterious events of Bright Falls. Featuring two protagonists, you take on the roles of both Alan Wake and newcomer Saga Anderson in two intertwined single-player campaigns.

EA Sports UFC 5 – October 27

EA / GameSpot



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The new UFC game from EA Sports arrives on October 27 with dynamic cuts, bruises, and swelling, as well as cinematic replays.

Jusant – October 31

Don’t Nod / Xbox



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

A stylish action-puzzle game, Jusant will see you put your climbing chops to the test with a tower of epic proportions and varied environments.

And that’s it for game releases in October 2023. With so many games to choose from, which are you checking out on day one?