You Can Check Out This Spider-Man 2 Installation In Sydney This Weekend

If you happen to work in, or commute through, Sydney’s Barangaroo this morning, you notice a small, narrowly averted (and I should point out, entirely staged) disaster at Waterman’s Cove right outside the Crown Hotel.

That’ll buff out. Image: David Smith, Kotaku Australia

Cool of both Spider-Man and Venom to be hanging out in Sydney together (a city notable for its distance from New York) and stop this branded Spider truck from flying into the harbour.

Unless it was some kind of Australian Spider-Man. I feel like they’d be called Red Back, or maybe Funnel Web. Trapdoor, perhaps. Please give me your Australian Spider-Man names in the comments below.

The installation is obviously designed to promote Spider-Man 2, which is out on PS5 today. If you walk around the installation, you’ll find webs you can grab for a little photo op if you wanna pretend you’re Spidey for a moment. You can also read our full review here if you haven’t already, and we’ve got a few tips ready for those hopping straight in.

If you’d like to wander down and see the installation for yourself, you can! It’ll be at Waterman’s Cove in Barangaroo this weekend and is free to check out. A good rest stop on your walk to IEM Sydney this weekend.