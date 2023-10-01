This Week In Games Australia: There Are Way Too Many Video Games Coming Out Oh My God

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

What will you be playing this week? Everything. The answer is everything. As I started putting this week’s column together, I thought to myself, “Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Forza Motorsport are pretty big titles. Might see a bit of calendar shuffling going on as smaller games get out of their way.”

Reader, the smaller games have refused to get out of their way. There are SO MANY games releasing this week that I don’t know how anyone can be expected to play them all. Let’s go down the list, starting with the Aussies.

Bilkins’ Folly and The Godfeather are both launching this week, to coincide with Melbourne International Games Week. We extend both studios a hearty congratulations and wish them the very best of luck with their launches.

High on Life is getting a knife-based expansion. Disgaea is back. Scorn comes to PlayStation. That rad-looking Hellboy game is out. Detective Pikachu does, in fact, Returns. Is that the correct syntax? I don’t care; there’s too much coming out, and I don’t have time to check.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week. A very happy MIGW to all.

October 2

Bilkins’ Folly (PS5, PC, NS, PS4) 🇦🇺

Paleo Pines (PS5, NS)

Retail

Quasimorph (PC)

Early access

Silent Hope (PC, NS)

Sweet Dreams Alex (PC)

October 3

Battle Shapers (PC)

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

Gehinnom (PC)

High on Life: High on Knife (PS5, XSX, PC)

IRA (PC)

The Lamplighter’s League (XSX, PC)

New World: Rise of the Angry Earth (PC)

Pixel Ripped 1995 (PSVR2)

Scorn (PS5)

Station to Station (PC)

Trepang2 (PS5, XSX)

Warhammer 40K: Darktide – Imperial Edition (XSX)

Retail

October 4

A Tiny Sticker Tale (PC, NS)

Dinobreak (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Folk Hero (PC)

The Fabulous Fear Machine (PC)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Thief Simulator 2 (PC)

This Bed We Made (PC)

Worldless (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

October 5

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

The Bloodline (PC)

Cricket 24 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Editor’s note: Despite an extensive search for an official Cricket 24 trailer, even among assets sent to us by PR over the last few months, I was not able to find anything I could use in this week’s TWIGA list. Not a great sign, I think you’ll agree. I’ve dropped in the trailer for Cricket 22 below to take up its spot. — David.

Forza Motorsport (XSX, PC, XBO)

5 days early access for Premium Edition preorders begins.

Front Mission 2 (NS)

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic (PC)

[I] Doesn’t Exist (PC)

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

The Sisters 2: Road to Fame (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Stop Dead (PC)

Zoria: Age of Shattering (PC)

October 6

Detective Pikachu Returns (NS)

The Godfeather: A Mafia Pigeon Saga (PC) 🇦🇺

Harvest Moon: Winds of Anthos (PS5, NS)

Horizon: Forbidden West – Complete Edition (PS5)

NHL 24 (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

The Pale Beyond (NS)

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS5)