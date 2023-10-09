WIN A PS5 Console And Copies Of Lords Of The Fallen

Spooky Soulslike Lords of the Fallen arrives on shelves this month! If you haven’t heard about it, it’s a new Dark Souls-styled action RPG in which players pass between real and ethereal realms, battling terrifying monsters and brutal bosses. I actually played it in August and really liked what I saw! Lords of the Fallen arrives on PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms from October 13, 2023.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got a PS5 console to give away to one lucky reader, thanks to our mates at Five Star Games. Here’s the full list of prizes:

First place winner will receive one PS5 console and a PS5 copy of Lords of the Fallen (total value $909.90)

Three runners-up will each receive a copy of Lords of the Fallen on PS5 (value $109.95 each)

So, what do you have to do to go in the draw to win a PS5 and Lords of the Fallen? It’s easy as. As we like to do around here, hop into the Gleam widget below, drop in your details (so we can contact you if you win). Then, in 50 words or less, tell us how to get good at Soulslikes. Give us your advice, your ideas, and your support (please, we need all the help we can get). The best and funniest answer will win the grand prize, and three runners-up will take home copies of Lords of the Fallen on PS5. You’ll need to bring your A-game — Kotaku Australia readers are a very funny bunch, and we’ll be publishing our favourite answers once the giveaway wraps up so you can see how stiff the competition was.

Our Lords of the Fallen PS5 giveaway starts on October 10, 2023 and will conclude at COB on October 31, 2023. Winners will be drawn on November 1 and notified by email. Sorry, this giveaway is open to Australian residents only.

You can find out more about Lords of the Fallen at the game’s official website, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Image: CI Games, Five Star Games, PlayStation, Kotaku Australia