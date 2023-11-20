This Week In Games Australia: Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection And A Bunch Of Indies

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead and everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week: a bit of a quiet one on the AAA front, with a bunch of weird and wonderful little indies on the horizon. It seems like the deluge of massive titles has slowed for now, but gaming silly season certainly hasn’t ended, and there are still a bunch of new titles coming out this week and beyond as we hurtle head-first towards the pointy end of the year.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous gets its fifth DLC, The Lord of Nothing, while Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection also cops an early week release of all the iconic 8- and 16-bit classic titles for NES, Game Boy and SNES coming to modern consoles and PC.

Much-anticipated indie RPG In Stars and Time kicks off the week, while the back end of the week remains pretty sparse for new releases. Aussie title Knuckle Sandwich gets a release this week, too – we’re pretty excited about this turn-based RPG over at Kotaku Australia.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

November 20

In Stars and Time (PC, NS)

November 21

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – The Lord of Nothing (PC, NS, PS4, XSX)

Valfaris: Mecha Therion (PC)

Worldless (NS, XSX, PC, PS4, PS5, XBO)

November 22

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection (NS, XBO, PS4, PC)

Tower Song (PC)

November 23

Knuckle Sandwich (PC) 🇦🇺

Alina of the Arena (PS4, PS5, NS, XBO, XSX)

November 24

Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist (NS)

Evil Diary (XSX, PC, PS4, PS5, XBO)

November 25

Deleted (PC)

Image: EpiXR Games UG

Lead Image Credit: insertdisc5 / Limited Run Games / Andy Brophy / Kotaku Australia

This article has been updated since its original publish date.