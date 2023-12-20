While we’re all big LEGO fans here, it isn’t exactly the most inexpensive hobby around. It’s a nice way to keep your brain and hands busy, but the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your heart race. Those bigger price tags for the more complex LEGO sets can hurt more than stepping on a loose brick. Especially if it’s a major brand, like Star Wars or Marvel.
The Tumbler Batmobile from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy is on sale. It’s a pretty detailed replica of the Nolan-era Batmobile, and fairly chunky too, so you’ll easily kill an afternoon or two putting it together. And if you think you’re worthy enough, you can nab a replica of Thor’s hammer or Captain America’s shield.
If your tastes run a little less branded, you can pick up LEGO Architecture sets for Himeji Castle, the Taj Mahal and the Statue of Liberty.
If you’re looking for something new to build and wouldn’t mind saving a few bucks in the process, here are some of the best LEGO sets that are available on sale in Australia right now.
The best LEGO sales in Australia
- LEGO Architecture Himeji Castle – now $213.88 (down from $259.99)
- LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty – now $129.99 (down from $149.99)
- LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal – now $148.94 (down from $179.99)
- LEGO Art The Amazing Spider-Man – now $239.20 (down from $299)
- LEGO City Arctic Explorer Ship – now $153 (down from $249.99)
- LEGO Creator Main Street – now $149 (down from $199.99)
- LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler – now $318.99 (down from $399.99)
- LEGO Disney Mini The Haunted Mansion – now $41.99 (down from $69.99)
- LEGO DREAMZzz Nightmare Shark Ship – now $169 (down from $239.99)
- LEGO Icons Atari 2600 – now $322.99 (down from $369)
- LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet – now $78 (down from $99.99)
- LEGO Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase – now $35 (down from $49.99)
- LEGO Indiana Jones Temple of The Golden Idol – now $191.99 (down from $239.99)
- LEGO Marvel The Avengers Quinjet – now $119 (down from $159.99)
- LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield – now $219 (down from $319)
- LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster – now $594.99 (down from $849.99)
- LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armoury – now $89 (down from $109)
- LEGO Marvel The New Guardians’ Ship – now $89 (down from $109)
- LEGO Marvel Thor’s Hammer – now $135.87 (down from $179.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama – now $127.99 (down from $159.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama – now $83 (down from $129.99)
- LEGO Star Wars The Justifier – now $181.99 (down from $259.99)
- LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber – now $74 (down from $99.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Yavin 4 Rebel Base – now $179 (down from $259.99)
- LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser – now $345.94 (down from $399.99)
- LEGO Super Mario Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set – now $71.99 (down from $119.99)
- LEGO Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle Battle – now $135.99 (down from $169.99)
- LEGO Technic The Batman Batcycle – now $53.99 (down from $89.99)
- LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance – now $110 (down from $159.99)
- LEGO Marvel Black Panther: War on the Water – now $103.99 (down from $129.99)
- LEGO Marvel Venomised Groot – now $67.99 (down from $84.99)
