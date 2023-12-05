Every Change In Cyberpunk 2077’s Last Big Update

After a long and tumultuous road, Cyberpunk 2077 appears to be getting its final major update today. The sprawling patch includes a new ridable metro system and more romance options, as well as a host of other tweaks, changes, and additions. Unless it ends up breaking something big in the game, consider patch 2.1 Night City’s last overhaul until Cyberpunk 2 arrives a decade or so from now.

As previewed earlier this week, the new version of Cyberpunk 2077 offers everything from more accessibility options (like a big font mode) to better boss fights in the late game. You can even do wheelies now while racing down Night City, Akira-style. The update arrives along side the December 5 Ultimate Edition of the game that combines the base campaign and 2.0 overhaul with the Phantom Liberty expansion (and puts it all on the disc, at least for the PS5 version).

Cyberpunk 2077 — Update 2.1 Overview

It feels like everything players once dreamed of having in the game has since been added, with a few very specific exceptions like button mapping on controller. Cyberpunk 2077 might never be the sci-fi open world RPG some wanted, but it’s now much closer to the original trailers CD Projekt Red used to tease the game all those years ago—closer than any probably expected it to get after it’s disastrous launch.

A few of my personal favorite things added to the game today are romantic apartment hangouts with whoever you decide to partner with, street racing to earn credits and discounts on new vehicles, and a new radio you can carry with you anywhere in the city that will blast your tunes for all to hear. Soon no one will be safe from my late night highway synthwave rave parties. Also you can now do this on a motorcycle:

If you’ve ever wanted to throw knives, or even axes, at your enemies while traveling at 100 km/h, now you can! pic.twitter.com/46QMftfb8O — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 4, 2023

Here’s a list of all the changes dropping today: