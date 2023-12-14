The PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up Is Live Now, Exposing All Your Gaming Habits

It’s been a huge year for games, with more major releases to get stuck into than you could poke a stick at. To show you which games you did shake a stick at, Sony has released the PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up site so you can see exactly which titles had you binge-playing this year. Across a number of slides, the recap includes personalised info on your first game of the year, what you spent the most hours mainlining, monthly breakdowns, trophies earned, and game recommendations based on your playstyle.

The PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up also includes a fun little analysis of your gaming and social styles based on which games kept you hooked this year – from roleplay fans to lone wolf players – similar to Spotify Wrapped. Given we’ve still got a couple of weeks left of December (and, by extension, 2023), further holiday gaming sessions will contribute to your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up as it continues to update.

How to access your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up

Checking out your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up is super simple – head to the official website and log in to view your personalised gamer stats for the year. The recap also has the option to share your results to social media in cute slides so everyone can see just how many hours you put into Final Fantasy 16 or whether Fortnite is your top game of the year, again.

You’ve got until January 12, 2024 to access your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up before the service ends. You can also sign up for emails to get a summary delivered to your inbox in the future so you can keep your recap to compare to future years of gaming.

On top of receiving your 2023 gaming habits broken into bite sized stats, getting your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up also gives you access to a unique avatar as well as a PlayStation Stars digital collectible with a Marvel’s Spider-Man Spider-Bot.

There’s been plenty of first-party exclusives and big-name third party games released this year to add to the growing roster of binge-able games to play on PlayStation, so while there’s bound to be plenty of players returning to the classics year-after-year, titles like Alan Wake 2 and The Game Awards game of the year winner Baldur’s Gate 3 are probably going to have a big showing in many Playstation 2023 Wrap-Up recaps.

If you’re keen to see how your gaming time in 2023 fared on other consoles, Nintendo and Xbox have also gone live with their end of year breakdowns, too.

What was your most-played game on PlayStation this year?

Lead Image Credit: Sony