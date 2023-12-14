Xbox Year In Review: How To Check Your Most-Played Games Of 2023

Microsoft has launched its annual Xbox Year In Review site, recapping your gaming habits, most-played titles, and total unlocked achievements, amongst many other personalised stats. The Xbox Year In Review tool follows on from PlayStation’s 2023 Wrap-Up and the Nintendo Switch Year In Review website – all emulating that Spotify Wrapped-style breakdown of exactly what 2023 entailed when it comes to games (and just how many hours you spent with your favourite titles, new and old).

If you’re keen to see whether you spent thousands of hours on an old, reliable title or went into uncharted territory, trying your hand at a heap of new games, here’s how to use the Xbox Year In Review website.

How to access your Xbox Year In Review recap

To see your Xbox Year In Review, head to the official Xbox website and log into your account to get a full breakdown of your stats, including total game time played, number of achievements unlocked, top genres, as well as how you stack up with other players when it comes to your gamerscore, play time, and achievements. There’s also more detailed recaps on your activity in each game played – including the rarest achievement you unlocked, for bragging purposes of course.

If you’re keen to show off just what your year with Xbox has looked like, you can share your Xbox Year In Review on socials – users are encouraged to use the #XboxYearInReview hashtag, where a whole heap of others have already begun sharing their recaps. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has already jumped in on the action too, sharing his recap to X (formerly Twitter) – unsurprisingly, his top game was Starfield, which he played for almost 150 hours this year.

Have you checked out your Xbox Year In Review breakdown yet? What was your most-played game of 2023? Let us know in the comments.

Lead Image Credit: Microsoft / Xbox