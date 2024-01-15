These Popular Manga Boxsets Are Going Cheap If You Need Something To Read

While reading manga on your phone is convenient, there’s something really satisfying about picking up a volume of a series and physically turning the pages to look at the gorgeous art in-person. But buying manga can be expensive, especially if you prefer those long-running shonen series.
Luckily for us, there are currently a huge range of manga box sets on sale, including popular series like Attack On Titan, Bleach and Fullmetal Alchemist, as well as some more niche titles, such as Princess Jellyfish and Claymore. The discounts aren’t anything to sneeze at either. You can currently save over $200 on some of the most popular manga box sets.
So, if you’ve been looking to fill up your bookshelves with both old classics and new breakout hits, now’s the time to do some online shopping.
Here’s some of the manga box sets on sale.
Manga box sets
- Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set – now $229.63 (down from $375)
- Attack On Titan Season 1 Part 1 Box Set – now $50.95 (down from $69.99)
- Battle Angel Alita Deluxe Box Set – now $192.80 (down from $300)
- Bleach Box Set 1 – now $205.25 (down from $340)
- Bleach Box Set 2 – now $258.50 (down from $430)
- Bleach Box Set 3 – now $250.90 (down from $420)
- Chainsaw Man Box Set – now $99 (down from $175)
- Claymore Complete Box Set – now $254.25 (down from $430)
- Death Note Box Set – now $114 (down from $210)
- Demon Slayer Complete Box Set – now $149 (down from $370)
- Dragon Ball Complete Box Set – now $140.48 (down from $255)
- Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set – now $218.75 (down from $420)
- Fullmetal Alchemist Complete Box Set – now $238.87 (down from $430)
- My Hero Academia Box Set 1 – now $165 (down from $320)
- One Piece Box Set 1 – now $237.80 (down from $370)
- One Piece Box Set 2 – now $237.80 (down from $370)
- One Piece Box Set 3 – now $200.63 (down from $385)
- One Piece Box Set 4 – now $199 (down from $320)
- Ouran High School Host Club Box Set – now $174.80 (down from $290)
- Princess Jellyfish Complete Box Set – now $245.37 (down from $450)
- The Promised Neverland Complete Box Set – now $205.75 (down from $320)
- Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Box Set Volume 1 – now $125.11 (down from $180.99)
- Tokyo Ghoul Complete Box Set – now $170.99 (down from $285)
- Wotakoi: Love Is Hard For Otaku Complete Box Set – now $144.95 (down from $250)
