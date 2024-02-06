6 Games To Play With Your Partner For A Valentine’s Night In

It’s finally Valentine’s Day, and if you’re planning on spending the night in with someone special but want to do more than Netflix and chill, playing video games is a solid way to spend quality time together. There are plenty of great co-op and multiplayer games out there to bond over (or cause arguments depending on how competitive you are), and we’ve rounded up some of the best for you.

Now we know not all partners (or any other person you might want to spend time with today) are that keen on video games, so we’ve collated a list of titles to suit a variety of tastes and skill levels. You don’t need to subject your partner to a hectic bullet hell shooter or a sweaty game of League of Legends to have a great time playing video games together.

Whether you’re gaming with your Valentine, family, or friends, here are our top picks for co-op and multiplayer games to play this Valentine’s Day. Please note that we take no responsibility for any arguments caused by challenging gameplay or fumbled controls. However, we will take credit for any strengthened relationships or happy memories made.

Best co-op and multiplayer games for couples this Valentine’s Day

It Takes Two

A pretty obvious entry into the list, It Takes Two is a fun and challenging platformer about working together and best of all, it’s made purely for co-op play. Step into the shoes of couple Cody and May after they’re turned into dolls by a spell. Embark on an adventure through a fantastical and unpredictable world while repairing their struggling relationship, together. With both online and split-screen couch co-op available thanks to the free Friend’s Pass, It Takes Two is a perfect test of how good your teamwork and communication is.

Overcooked 2

While a wholesome story to go with co-op gameplay on Valentine’s Day might be nice, sometimes leaning into absolute chaos is even better. Overcooked 2 allows up to four players in couch co-op if you’re planning a double date, have multiple Valentines (or a third wheel). Which one of you will run this kitchen like it’s the navy, and which one will inevitably keep dropping shit everywhere? Can you overcome the complete shambles of the kitchen and work together to keep your customers happy? Overcooked 2 is also available on a range on platforms, making it a simple one to get stuck into no matter what console, handheld, or PC you might be working with.

Stardew Valley

Stressful or challenging gameplay isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but thankfully, for those people, there’s Stardew Valley. What better game to play on Valentine’s Day than a relaxing farming sim? This iconic game is perfect for playing together at your own pace – of course, there is the ticking clock, but it’s less pressing than some of the other titles on this list. Tend to your farm, fish, make your way through dungeons and reject JojaMart with your sweetheart. The one stressful factor of playing Stardew Valley with someone special on Valentine’s Day is if they think Joja is good, actually. If that’s the case, I don’t know what to tell you, chief.

Lethal Company

Fans of slapstick comedy, Looney Tunes-style deaths or laughing at their partner’s in-game misfortunes might consider giving Lethal Company a whirl. It didn’t blow up late last year for nothing, and provides the joys of co-op gameplay, proximity chat, and far too many ways to die. Collect scrap from abandoned moons for The Company and meet your quota, but don’t die in the process. This one definitely works better if you’re spending Valentine’s Day apart or at the very least have desks in opposing ends of your home for the sake of making the most of that hilarious proximity chat feature.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Now Baldur’s Gate 3 may be one for the gaming or D&D couples more than the casual players, but what better way to bond and go on adventures together without leaving the house than playing a whole campaign together? You can play this one in online multiplayer or split screen, depending on your preference, and then spend the evening disagreeing on which Companion is the best option to romance (it’s always Astarion).

A Way Out

A Way Out is another exclusively co-op game that might go down a treat for your Valentines Day evening. You take on the role of one of two prisoners as they make their great escape. Each player controls one of the main characters as they work together in a ‘reluctant alliance’ between strangers to break free. With puzzles and obstacles to overcome, as well as a gripping story with twists and turns, A Way Out is a fresh take on co-op gameplay outside of the usual chaotic casual couch games that are often standard. And as an added bonus, you can go fishin’! Of course, as with any challenging game, there may be…unwanted reactions to undergoing difficult gameplay together.

There’s of course plenty more great co-op and multiplayer games to play on Valentine’s Day with whomever you’re spending the night with, but these are our personal favourites. If you’re planning to game with a partner or friends tonight, what’s your go-to? Happy Valentine’s, gamers.

Image: Hazelight Studios / Team17 / Ghost Town Games / Kotaku Australia