Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In March

We’re now a month into 2024, and that means keeping an eye for fresh titles coming to the PlayStation Plus subscriber library. The following list will contain all the confirmed games for PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe tiers.

Update 14/3/2024: Updated with March’s list of titles for Extra and Deluxe tier subscribers.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in March on PlayStation Plus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in March are:

F1 23

Sifu

Hello Neighbor 2

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The Finals S.O. Sleek Bundle (PS Plus subscriber exclusive)

Download these and they’re yours to keep for as long as you keep your subscription active! These titles will arrive March 5 an will remain until early April. Last month’s titles will stick around until March 4, so if you haven’t claimed them yet, do it now before they’re gone.

New on PlayStation Plus in March

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (PS5, PS4)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS5, PS4)

Dragon Ball Kakarot (PS5)

Resident Evil 3 Remake (PS5, PS4)

Lego DC Supervillains (PS4)

Mystic Pillars Remastered (PS5)

Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4)

Super Neptunia RPG (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for March

Finally, some actual PS1 and PS2-era titles are back on the menu!

Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier (PS2, PSP)

Cool Boarders (PS1)

Gods Eater Burst (PSP)

Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4)

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: AllStar Battle R (PS4)

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. Though few of them have been added to the library so far, PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. Regrettably, the Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog

Image: Capcom, 2K, Kotaku Australia