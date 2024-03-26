Here’s How To Easily Unlock Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Best Class

Most of Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s classes (or “vocations”) are carryovers from the series’ 2012 entry. However, since this is a sequel Capcom’s newly released high-fantasy action-RPG does feature some new vocations for you to unlock. One of them, the Darth Maul-serving Mystic Spearhand, is a class that’s super easy to unlock and just as easy to miss. But don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Mystic Spearhand essentially takes the place of Dragon’s Dogma’s Mystic Knight. Both vocations beat foes up with magic- and melee-based attacks, making them advanced hybrid classes capable of high defensive and offensive capabilities. While the Mystic Knight is unlockable once you reach level 10 in the OG game, the Mystic Spearhand requires a bit more effort to acquire. It isn’t as much as some online make it seem, though, as you can unlock the vocation after the first five or so hours into Dragon’s Dogma 2’s journey. And trust me, it’s worth it.

How to unlock Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Mystic Spearhand

Once you start Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll get funneled through the first handful of main missions. You are the Arisen, after all, the chosen one destined to not just slay the mean-old dragon that stole your heart, but also the rightful heir to the human kingdom of Vermund. So, of course, your first experience with the game will be story content meant to acclimate you to the intricacies of its characters and world.

You’ll escape from the jail you were holed up in and be able to explore to a few different areas, including the dilapidated city of Melve (which is important for unlocking the Mystic Spearhand—but we’ll get back to that in just a bit). By the time you reach Vernworth, Vermund’s first major city, you’ll become acquainted with Brant, the captain of Vermund’s guard and a main quest-giver. Talking to him will trigger at least three different missions for you to undertake. This is where your journey to unlocking the Mystic Spearhand officially begins.

Brant will ask you to kill some monsters for the “Monster Culling” quest, investigate the queen for the “Disa’s Plot” mission, and set a high-ranking official free to complete “The Caged Magistrate” objective. It really doesn’t matter the order in which you complete these missions, and you only need to finish one of them to make more progress toward unlocking the medieval Force-wielding vocation. So, the choice is up to you. For me, I did the “Monster Culling” one because it was pretty easy to knock out and, really, fuck saurians. Those water lizards can drown in Hell.

With one of Brant’s quests done and dusted, you’ll want to return to Melve by taking the Vernworth oxcart. When you slide through here as part of the main quest, you’ll be snapped back to a memory of when the city was thriving instead of just surviving, but it’ll be just moments before the fated dragon attack that set you on the course to becoming the Arisen in the first place. Upon returning to the now rundown city, you’ll find that Melve is, once again, getting razed by a different dragon.

Everyone in capable fighting hands will do their best to repel the flying lizard, including Sigurd, a very hot NPC who also happens to be the meister of the Mystic Spearhand vocation. You don’t have to kill the dragon (though there are benefits if you do), you just have to survive long enough for the beast to retreat. When it does, you’ll want to speed over to Sigurd and talk to him before he walks out of the city. When you ask him about his fighting style, he’ll tell you it was a “patchwork of abilities” that he devised himself. This, then, unlocks the Mystic Spearhand class. It’s that simple.

If you happen to miss Sigurd because you were dead or distracted or whatever else, you can find him in his home at Harve Village, which is just a bit southwest of Vernworth and one of the areas you’ll visit as part of the “Monster Culling” quest. Talk to him there and, viola, you’ll learn the Mystic Spearhand vocation. Easy peasy, extra cheesy. But what happens if you do kill the dragon terrorizing Melve, though? Well, you not only get tons of gold and XP, but you also get some upgrade materials and the powerful Dead Ringer duospear for the Mystic Spearhand. This weapon, exclusive to the high-fantasy twinblade vocation, is a great early weapon due to its high magic- and melee-damage when compared to the Initiate’s Spear, the first weapon you get for unlocking the class in the first place. I told you it’s worth it.

Well, that’s it. There isn’t much else to unlocking the Mystic Spearhand. To break it down into its simplest form, you really just need to run into Sigurd in Melve by visiting the city at least twice. And from there, you can live out your fantasy of hurling corpses at enemies with your medieval Force powers. It’s sick.