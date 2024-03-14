Update Your Brain Implants: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Is Free On PC

The Epic Games Store offers free games every week, with some freebies being better than others. For example, one of January’s free games was developer Eidos-Montréal’s excellent action-adventure game Guardians of the Galaxy, while February saw a couple of Fallout games go up for $US0. Right now, one of the free games being offered is 2016’s superb sci-fi action RPG, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

If you head over to the Epic Games Store right now, you can pick up Eidos-Montréal’s first-person stealth shooter with the five-finger discount. All you need is an account and boom, this stellar gem is yours. It’s not the only game you can get for free, as EGS is also handing out the surreal puzzle-platformer The Bridge for $US0. Both games are available for free until March 21.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is a sequel to 2011’s Human Revolution. Once again putting you in the cybernetic shoes of super-hacker Adam Jensen, you’re tasked with exposing the Illuminati, a mega corporation that’s pulling the strings behind the scenes. The game combines elements of first-person shooting, stealth, and role-playing systems into a package that’s been deemed an excellent immersive sim by critics and fans alike. Kotaku’s own review shared this sentiment, saying that whatever setbacks the game does have are outshined by the intricate dance between its mechanics:

Despite its various shortcomings, Mankind Divided remains a worthy sequel to Human Revolution and one of the clearest signs yet that the immersive sim has returned to the top of the gaming heap. […] I’m still playing, and I’m having more fun the more I play. I can ask for little more than that.

Once March 21 rolls around, these two games will be replaced by Expansive Worlds’ open-world fishing sim Call of the Wild: The Angler and Terrible Posture Games’ action-adventure visual novel Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, both of which will be available from March 21-28.