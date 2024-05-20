Call Of Duty’s Next Crossover Brings Gundam To The Game

Each season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and free-to-play battle royale Warzone includes crossovers with other pop-culture franchises. The games have seen King Kong, Dune, and more in past seasons. None of them have been that enticing to me, but then again I’m not the audience since I don’t play CoD. Hold on, I’m being handed a note…HOLY SHIT, guys they are doing a Gundam crossover! I guess I’m a CoD player now.

Mobile Suit Gundam is a massive multi-media franchise about science fiction warfare waged using giant mecha. The franchise began in 1979 with the original Mobile Suit Gundam animated series but has spanned multiple shows, movies, manga, video games, and more in the decades since. Now that long list includes a CoD crossover.

The Gundam crossover will debut in Season 4 of MW3/Warzone, as revealed in a tease on social media followed by a full announcement on May 20. Season 4 begins on May 29 but there are no concrete details on when the Gundam bundles will become available in game. When they do arrive, they will come in the form of three special packs. Combined, the packs give players access to Operator Skins for three iconic suits from the franchise: the RX-78-2, MS-06S Zaku II, and XVX-016 Gundam Aerial. It’s a nice collection of old and new models from the franchise, but I think they should’ve gone wild and made an Operator Skin for iconic antagonist Char Aznable. He’s just a guy in a funny outfit and I want to see him go wild with a machine gun.

Image: Activision

The packs will also include special death effects, emblems, charms, decals, and more goodies. No word on pricing yet, but expect it to be in line with past crossover bundles which have cost 2400 COD Points each, which is the equivalent of $US20 in real money. For those who don’t purchase the bundles, Season 4 will also have a Gundam-themed event, which also currently has no release date. Don’t be surprised if there is also a special item you’ll get for buying all the packs, as was the case with both the King Kong and Dune bundles.

I just love the idea of running around a fairly realistic military shooter as a giant robot with colorful paint and a laser sword. The Gundams won’t be as big as they are in the franchise traditionally, which kind of makes it even funnier. It just adds to the absurdity of Warzone’s skins, which makes it feel like a cosplay event where Timothée Chalamet can get wrecked by a robot or Nicki Minaj. Also, ever since the excellent hero-shooter Gundam Evolution was shut down in November of 2023, this may be the closest thing.