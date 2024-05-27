kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Free Bloodborne Fan Game Sony Didn’t Want You To Play Launches This Week

David Smith
Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week is another quiet one on the AAA front, which means a host of fantastic indies get to take the stage. The one to watch? Nightmare Kart, the game formerly known as Bloodborne Kart before Sony sent a cease-and-desist about the use of From Software’s beloved PS4 game.

Also out this week, The Rogue Prince of Persia, the year’s second POP title after The Lost Crown dropped in January. Made by the team behind Dead Cells, this will definitely be one for roguelike fans to keep an eye on.

F1 24 arrives for the Formula 1 sickos like me. It remains to be seen if Codemasters can make the desired improvements on last year’s iteration. MultiVersus returns from hibernation to hit Version 1.0 this week, with the addition of Jason Vorhees himself.

And there’s heaps more! Scroll on down and see for yourself. Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

May 28

Construction Simulator 4 (NS)

Retail

Dungeons of Blood and Dream (PC)

Early access

The Rogue Prince of Persia (PC)

May 29

MultiVersus (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Reus 2 (PC)

Seed of Life (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

TEVI (PS5, XSX, PS4)

May 30

Capes (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Nine Sols (PC)

Quest Master (PC)

Early access

May 31

Astor: Blade of the Monolith (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition (NS)

Retail

F1 24 (PS5, XSX, PC)

Horizon Chase 2 (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Picross S Namco Legendary Edition (NS)

Skald: Against the Black Priory (PC)

Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip (PC)

Umbraclaw (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

June 1

Hypercharge: Unboxed (XSX, XBO)

Mutant Football League 2 (PC)

Nightmare Kart (PC)

Selaco (PC)

The WereCleaner (PC)

Image: Ubisoft, LWMedia, WB Games, Kotaku Australia

