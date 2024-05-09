Hit Aussie RPG Stray Gods Gets A Surprise DLC Expansion

Hit Australian musical RPG Stray Gods is getting a surprise DLC expansion next month.

The new DLC, titled Stray Gods: Orpheus, follows the game’s popular sad boy Orpheus (played by Rent and Star Trek Discovery star Anthony Rapp) on a wild road trip with Hermes (Erika Ishii), hoping to get his groove back. According to the game’ Steam page, the DLC contains a total of six brand new songs composed by Austin Wintory and written by returning songwriters like Tripod’s Simon Hall and Montaigne. The soundtrack also apparently includes one new song written by Australian comedy musician Tom Cardy.

Stray Gods won over an army of theatre kids when it launched last year, combining comic book art direction with off-Broadway songwriting sensibilities. The original game followed Grace, a woman granted the power of a muse, who finds herself rubbing shoulders with the Greek pantheon. It’s great to see a local game that took such a big swing on a new IP with an unconventional take on the RPG genre do well enough to fund a DLC follow-up.

Stray Gods: Orpheus will launch on June 27 on PC, with consoles to follow at a later date. You can wishlist it on Steam here.

Image: Summerfall Studios, Kotaku Australia