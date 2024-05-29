The Official LEGO Legend Of Zelda Set Looks Awfully Nice, Is Awfully Expensive

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Good news, we’re finally getting an official LEGO set for The Legend of Zelda. Bad news, it is $450.

After being leaked last year, the LEGO Legend of Zelda set was officially announced by Nintendo last night, May 28, with a release date of September 1 – and to say this new set is hotly anticipated would be an understatement. Fans have been pushing for an official set for years, to the point that LEGO had to enforce a “No Zelda Pitches” on its Ideas platform back in 2022.

So what are we getting in this 2,500-brick Zelda set? As seen in those original leaks, this is a 2-in-1 set, which includes dual versions of the Great Deku Tree. There’s one based on its appearance in Ocarina of Time, which includes Link’s treehouse home, along with Navi and minifigs for a young and adult Link.

The other half of the set is based on the Great Deku Tree’s appearance in Breath of the Wild. This part includes minifigs for Zelda and Link, along with a few Koroks and Hestu.

While the set certainly looks fantastic, I can’t quite get past that price tag. I know branded LEGO usually runs a bit more expensive than other sets, but that is an eye-watering price tag. Still, LEGO has had a pretty great track record with its Nintendo sets. The LEGO Animal Crossing range that was released earlier this year looks nice, and the same can be said for the interactive Super Mario sets.

You can preorder the LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Great Deku Tree set here. You can check out the set in the galleries below.

LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Great Deku Tree

Image: LEGO

Image: LEGO

Image: LEGO

Image: LEGO

LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Great Deku Tree

Image: LEGO

Image: LEGO

Image: LEGO

Preorder the LEGO The Legend of Zelda: Great Deku Tree set here.

Image: LEGO