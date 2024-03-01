Animal Crossing LEGO Has Arrived In Australia And Shut Up And Take My Bells

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

My fellow islanders, it’s a glorious day to be an Animal Crossing fan, as LEGO has finally released its new sets based on one of the cutest and most wholesome Nintendo franchises.

Move over Star Wars and Mario, because I want to play with Rosie and Isabelle now. Five kits have been released today, and of course we’re going to go through them all and tell you where to buy them.

There are sets that recreate a range of activities available in the game, too. Including going shopping at Nook’s Cranny, hopping on a boat with Kapp’n for an island tour, or visiting villagers on their birthdays.

Keep reading to see where you can collect the Animal Crossing LEGO sets.

Isabelle’s House Visit LEGO set

Image: LEGO

Of course, it wouldn’t be Animal Crossing without everyone’s favourite secretary. In this set, Isabelle is visiting Fauna’s house and I wish I could turn into a LEGO minifigure and hang out with them because this is the cutest little setup.

Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s House LEGO set

Image: LEGO

When you’re not busy filling the Nook’s Cranny donation box with sea bass, you can spend time visiting Rosie the cat villager with this LEGO set. Rosie is even holding a Bell because she wants to try and pay off her loan to Tom Nook, how nice.

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour LEGO set

Image: LEGO

This Animal Crossing LEGO set features Kapp’n in his boat and Marshal, the smug squirrel villager, along with a tiny sandwich. Yum.

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities LEGO set

Image: LEGO

Who knew that Bunnie was the next Bear Grylls? She’s enjoying a variety of outdoor activities in this Animal Crossing LEGO set, including camping, jumping over rivers, and trying to catch that terrifying tarantula down by the cherry tree.

Julian’s Birthday Party LEGO set

Image: LEGO

It’s Julian’s birthday and he’ll never stop having party with this Animal Crossing LEGO set. When he’s not busy eating cupcakes, he’s riding around on his skateboard and living his best life.

